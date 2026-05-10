Dream Win Opener with Thrilling Comeback

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream battled back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Minnesota Lynx, 91-90, in a thrilling opening road game win at the Target Center.

Guard Te-Hina Paopao nailed a 16-foot jump shot with 11.3 seconds remaining to give Atlanta its first lead of the contest. In the final seconds, the Dream forced a held ball and recorded two blocks, including a key denial by debutant center Angel Reese to prevent a game-winning layup and secure the victory.

After a quiet first half, the Dream shot 48.6% from the field during the final 20 minutes, also outrebounding the Lynx, 22-8. All five starters finished the contest with double-digit point totals, reflective of the true team effort to earn a victory in the Dream's first game of the season.

"I think we needed halftime to regroup, and we looked like a different team in the second half," said Atlanta Head Coach Karl Smesko. "We were making defensive plays and just had more of an offense. The ball was moving, and we were getting actions.

"We had a lot of great performances today, but (overall) a great win, great block at the end to save the game."

Both teams traded blows in the final quarter. With under seven minutes to go, back-to-back layups by Reese brought the Dream from down seven to within three, and minutes later, a layup and 3-pointer by Naz Hillmon on ensuing possessions evened the scoreline. A pair of free throws from Allisha Gray tied the game again with 1:24 left. Jordan Canada added a driving layup with under a minute left, Atlanta's final field goal before Paopao's game-winner.

The Dream put together an 18-4 run in the third quarter, one of several runs in the final two periods. Gray helped spark the second-half comeback, scoring 14 of her 24 points in the third quarter. The guard went 9-for-11 from the free throw line, posting a team-high plus/minus of +13.

Hillmon and Rhyne Howard finished the game with 15 points apiece, while Canada added a dozen points and six of the team's 22 assists. Reese made an instant impact in her first game with the Dream, recording a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. She became the second-youngest player to reach 50 career double-doubles, adding two assists and two steals.

"I do think she was just trying to kind of feel her way around a little bit at first - maybe some first game nerves - but then when the game came to the end and we needed a play, she made it," said Smesko. "Angel has been practicing great, and she came up big at the biggest moments."

Reese converted a driving layup through contact to record the team's first points of 2026, grabbing six rebounds in her first quarter with the team.

Atlanta overcame 14 first-half turnovers resulting in 20 Lynx points in the effort. The Dream cleaned things up in the second half, forcing 11 turnovers, while only committing seven. A relatively quiet first quarter from Atlanta gave way to a more productive second. The Dream drilled five 3-point shots in the second period, part of the team's 8-for-15 shooting during the frame.

The Dream return to action on Tuesday, May 12, at 8 pm ET when they face the Dallas Wings in Texas.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.