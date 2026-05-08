Connecticut Sun Unveil Final WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniforms

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the launch of its final Nike Rebel Edition uniform.

Nike and the WNBA are debuting a fresh set of WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniforms designed through collaboration with the league's 15 teams and building on insights from communities that define them. Each design translates the history, community energy, and cultural force of each team's identity into a uniform that is authentically rooted in their organization.

The Connecticut Sun Rebel Edition uniform continues the team's connection to the Mohegan Tribe through the Path of the Sun, a story of life's journey, resilience, and renewal. Colors, curves, and solar-inspired details, bring that sense of movement and rebirth to life in a design that honors heritage while looking toward the next generation.

Elements of the uniform serve as symbols and homages to Mohegan culture and history:

The uniform was intricately designed in collaboration with the Mohegan Tribe, with the jersey's "KEESUSK" wordmark meaning "sun" in the Mohegan language serving as a connection to the team's original Rebel Edition jersey that was released in 2021 and second Rebel Edition jersey that was released in 2024.

The repeating red symbols on the waistband pattern are acknowledging the four dome directions in Mohegan Tribal culture-signifying the east, the south, the west and the north.

The "Trail of Life" pattern on the neckline, around the arms, and on the trim of the shorts expresses the Mohegan belief that, "We walk as a single spirit on the Trail of Life. We are guided by thirteen generations past and responsible for thirteen generations to come." Within the "Trail of Life," the dots signify the people along one's journey, and the wavy lines connote the hills of Connecticut and the ups and downs in life.

The Sun's WNBA Nike Rebel Edition jersey is now on sale and can be found on the Connecticut Sun's merchandise website.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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