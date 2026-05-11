Storm Defeat Sun in Home Opener, 89-82

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun (0-2) lost to the Seattle Storm (1-1), 89-82, in the team's final home opener Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds off the bench, putting up her first and the team's double-double of the season. Brittney Griner registered 16 points, while Diamond Miller recorded 13 points. Kennedy Burke put up 12 points, dished out five assists and collected six rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith knocked down nine points while totaling four assists.

Miller (3), Burke (2), Griner (2), Saniya Rivers (2) and Charlisse Leger-Walker (2) got it started for Connecticut in the first six minutes, which was rivaled by Flau'jae Johnson, Natisha Hiedeman and Jordan Horston, who combined for 13 points. Miller scored five straight points for the Sun, drawing two fouls and going 3-of-4 from the line, adding in a three-foot make before Aneesah Morrow helped close a seven-point deficit to bring the Sun within one after a 26' three-pointer and a fastbreak layup. A Zia Cooke shot from downtown and a free throw from Jade Melbourne elevated the Storm to a five-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Connecticut grabbed two steals, jumbling Seattle's offense, and in turn, kept control of the ball with zero steals against them in the quarter.

Morrow kept it hot for the Sun with a three-pointer and a layup to notch the Sun's first points of the second quarter. Grace Vanslooten took the charge for Seattle, scoring five points to pace the Storm early in the frame. The Sun closed an eight-point gap down the stretch, with an 8-2 run with 4:40 remaining thanks to makes from Leger-Walker, Gianna Kneepkens, Van Lith and Morrow. The Sun went on a 9-0 run with six points in the paint from Griner and a make from downtown from Burke to take the Sun's first lead of the contest. The Sun outscored the Storm 25-15 in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead at halftime.

A nearly two-minute drought started the third quarter, with Hiedeman putting the first points on the board for the second half. Miller ignited the engine for Connecticut with a three-pointer from 25 feet. The Storm answered with 13 unanswered points with four Lexie Brown makes from beyond the arc to put Seattle back in the lead, 63-54, just under halfway through the third. The Sun continued to lose steam in the frame, being outscored 19-5, until Van Lith got Connecticut back into the score column with five straight points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa pulled the Sun within two points in the final 20 seconds, finishing the quarter, 63-61, behind Seattle.

Burke tied it all, 63-63, with a reverse at the rim to open the final quarter, beginning a neck-and-neck battle for points. Six points from Melbourne pulled Seattle into the lead with 6:54 remaining, 74-70. Four back-to-back contested baskets - Dominique Malonga and Hiedeman for Seattle and Leger-Walker and Burke for Connecticut - put the score at 80-79, in Seattle's favor, with 3:30 remaining in regulation. Brown and Hiedeman helped pull Seattle up four points before free throw opportunities propelled the Storm up seven points with 1:07 remaining on the game clock. The final seven points of the game were all made from free throws - four for Seattle and three for Connecticut.

The Sun took down the Storm in the paint (40-34), in second chance points (17-5) and in rebounds (41-32), but Seattle's bench outperformed Connecticut (46-33) and in fast break points (19-7). Connecticut also had more shot attempts, 73-61, but Seattle made it to the foul line 11 more times with nine more makes (25-of-33; 16-of-22).

Notes:

The Sun led 15-5 in second chance points at the half, as well as 10-4 with points off turnovers and 9-3 in team rebounds.

The Storm held Connecticut to single digit points in the third quarter until just over a minute and a half remained.

Morrow recorded a career-high 16 rebounds along with her first double-double of the 2026 season.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 82 24 25 12 21 Morrow - 17 Morrow - 16 Burke - 5

SEA 89 29 15 19 26 Brown - 17 Malonga - 7 Melbourne - 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun host the Las Vegas Aces for a two-game stint, with the first game taking place on Wednesday, 5/13 at 8 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026

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