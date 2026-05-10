Connecticut Sun Host Home Opener Presented by TD

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun will tip off its regular season home slate with a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 PM EST inside Mohegan Sun Arena during the franchise's Home Opener Presented by TD.

In celebration of Mother's Day, the Connecticut Sun will honor all mothers in attendance with a special gift upon entry, while also giving fans moments throughout the game to recognize and show appreciation for moms everywhere.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and extend the celebration by enjoying Mohegan Sun's Premium Mother's Day Brunch, available from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST, offering an elevated dining experience before tipoff. Fans can register for tickets here.

The excitement continues throughout the arena, highlighted by a national anthem performance by violinist Audreys Rosario; a halftime act by Cornell Freeney on the German Wheel, the first American to ever compete at the World Championships in Wheel Gymnastics; and the chance for one lucky row to win an exclusive postgame meetandgreet, giving fans the opportunity to connect with the team after the final buzzer. In addition, the first 3,000 fans through the doors will take home a Connecticut Sun Tshirt, presented by TD.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026

Connecticut Sun Host Home Opener Presented by TD - Connecticut Sun

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