Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has finalized its 2026 opening day roster.

Five players will return to the Sun's roster this year - forwards Aaliyah Edwards and Aneesah Morrow, guards Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers, as well as fifth-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Morrow, Lacan and Rivers will be joining the team for their second season, and Edwards will be beginning her first full season with the Sun after being acquired in 2025 as part of a mid-season trade. Nelson-Ododa returns for her fourth season in Connecticut.

As part of off-season signings and trades, the Sun also welcome 10-time All-Star, 2014 WNBA Champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Brittney Griner. Griner is joined by 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke, 2023 All-Rookie honoree Diamond Miller, veteran Shey Peddy and new addition Hailey Van Lith.

Also joining this season's opening day Sun roster includes 2026 WNBA Draft first round picks Nell Angloma and Gianna Kneepkens, second-round pick Charlisse Leger-Walker, and undrafted rookie Raegan Beers. Ashlon Jackson, the Golden State Valkyries 23rd overall pick of the draft, became the Sun's first developmental player.

# Name Pos. Height Birthdate Prior to WNBA/Country Exp.

33 Nell Angloma* F 6-1 06/12/2006 Basket Lattes Montpellier Association/France R

15 Raegan Beers F 6-4 07/23/2003 Oklahoma/USA R

25 Kennedy Burke G-F 6-1 02/14/1997 UCLA/USA 6

8 Aaliyah Edwards F 6-3 07/09/2002 UConn/Canada 2

42 Brittney Griner C 6-9 10/18/1990 Baylor/USA 12

3 Ashlon Jackson^ G 6-0 01/06/2004 Duke/USA R

5 Gianna Kneepkens G 5-11 03/04/2003 UCLA/USA R

47 Leïla Lacan* G 5-11 06/02/2004 France/France 1

4 Charlisse Leger-Walker G 5-10 09/15/2001 UCLA/New Zealand R

1 Diamond Miller F 6-3 02/11/2001 Maryland/USA 3

24 Aneesah Morrow F 6-1 02/02/2003 LSU/USA 1

10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 08/17/2000 UConn/USA 4

11 Shey Peddy G 5-7 10/28/1988 Temple/USA 6

22 Saniya Rivers G 6-1 03/04/2003 NC State/USA 1

2 Hailey Van Lith G 5-9 09/09/2001 TCU/USA 1

*temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations ^developmental contract

Head Coach: Rachid Meziane

Associate Head Coach: Roneeka Hodges

Assistant Coach: Pascal Angillis

Assistant Coach: Ashlee McGee

General Manager: Morgan Tuck

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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