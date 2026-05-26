Connecticut Sun Honor Jonquel Jones as Sun Legend

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - On June 8, 2026, before the Connecticut Sun take on the New York Liberty at 7:00 PM EST, the organization will honor Jonquel Jones as a Sun Legend by hanging No. 35 in the rafters of Mohegan Sun Arena during a pregame ceremony. Jones is one of six former Sun players and coaches who will be honored during the franchise's Sunset Season.

"This means a lot to me," Jones reflected. "Connecticut's the place where everything started for me in the WNBA. It's a place that has a lot of special memories and is near and dear to my heart. I'm just really happy and excited, and I can't wait to celebrate with all the other people who will be inducted as Sun Legends as well."

Born in Freeport, Bahamas, Jones was drafted 6th overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks and was immediately traded to the Connecticut Sun, where she played for the organization from 2016-2022. During her time with the Sun, she quickly made a name for herself as one of the WNBA's premier players, notably earning WNBA Most Improved Player, All-WNBA Second Team, and Peak Performer in rebounding in 2017, her second season with the franchise. In a Sun uniform, she earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week (12 times); WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (June 2017, May 2021, August 2021, September 2021); Peak Performer in rebounding (2017, 2019, 2021); All-WNBA First Team (2021); All-WNBA Second Team (2017, 2019, 2022); All-Defensive First Team (2019, 2021); All-Defensive Second Team (2022); WNBA Sixth Player of the Year (2018); and the league's most prestigious individual award in Most Valuable Player (2021).

Jones ranks sixth in franchise history with 196 games played and stands fifth all-time in points scored (2,657). One of the most dominant post players in team history, she ranks first in blocks (270) and third in rebounds (1,633). Jones contributed across the stat sheet, finishing 13th in assists (315), ninth in steals (178), seventh in three-pointers made (212), and third in double-doubles (68), solidifying her legacy as one of the most versatile and impactful players the Sun has ever had.

Jones' No. 35 will join current Sun Legends Taj McWilliams-Franklin (11), Margo Dydek (12), Nykesha Sales (42), Katie Douglas (23), Lindsay Whalen (13), and Asjha Jones (15) in the rafters at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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