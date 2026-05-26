Sun Falls 97-70 to Valkyries on Monday Night

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







San Francisco, CA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (1-7) fell 97-70 to the Golden State Valkyries (2-4) on Monday night inside Chase Center. Connecticut will continue its time on the road heading to Portland to face the Fire on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST at the Moda Center.

Aneesah Morrow led the way for the Sun, recording 11 points and 10 rebounds. Charlisse Leger-Walker chipped in with nine points, while Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added eight and seven respectively. For the Valkyries, Gabby Williams led all scorers with 15 points and two rebounds, followed by Kaila Charles who earned 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Valkyries opened the first frame with a 7-0 lead spearheaded by Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton. Diamond Miller ended the scoring drought for the Sun, knocking down two at the charity stripe. Kaila Charles extended the Golden State lead to 9-2, but Charlisse Leger-Walker quickly responded, finding the net for three. Early foul trouble for the Valkyries found Connecticut cutting into the lead 12-9, following a successful trip to the free throw line from Saniya Rivers. Burton logged her first three of the game pushing the lead to 15-9. Olivia Nelson-Ododa picked up her first points in the contest from inside the paint, but it was Williams that answered on the other end with a pullup jumper. Connecticut struggled to connect offensively; however, Aneesah Morrow earned seven points to put the Sun within five, 24-19. Making immediate impact after a sub was Raegan Beers who converted the and-one opportunity into a three-point play, closing the gap, 25-21. Down the stretch, both teams had chances at the free throw line, but the Valkyries led at 27-22 at the end of the first quarter. Despite trailing, the Sun outrebounded the Valkyries 10-6.

Burton got in on the action from 27' for the first points of the second quarter pushing the lead to 34-23. Cecilia Zandalasini picked up her second three of the night from 25', but rookies Leger-Walker and Nell Angloma grabbed two points apiece to cut the lead, 37-27. Aaliyah Edwards earned two points from down low in an attempt to get the Sun offense started, but struggles continued. Golden State added 10 unanswered points to end the first half, 47-30.

Golden State continued to dominate, coming out of the half using a Kayla Thornton steal and turning it into three from Charles. The two teams traded steals between Kiah Stokes and Miller until Leger-Walker dropped in a three from deep. Unable to stop the fast-paced Valkyries offense, Burton took one to the rim, while Williams picked up another three to extend the Golden State lead, 55-33. Miller once again found herself at the line going 2-for-2, but Thornton, Burton, and Williams combined for an 8-0 run. Edwards ignited the Sun offense with a jumper, while Nelson-Ododa and Morrow turned in back-to-back buckets. Ashlon Jackson connected from three to pick up her first points of the game and cut the deficit, 68-44. A late foul from Janelle Salaun put Morrow at the line where she was only able to knock down one, ending the quarter 63-48.

Lateicia Amihere used two back-to-back possessions to open the final quarter, logging a quick four points, putting the Valkyries out of reach 77-48. A little over two minutes into the fourth, Angloma expanded her reach for three, and Edwards took it to the rim for another two. Both teams traded turnovers and empty shots, before Salaun and Juste Jocyte got the offense going for Golden State, tallying two points apiece. Gianna Kneepkens picked up her first points of the contest, cutting to the basket and putting the score at 85-58. Down the stretch, Burke started to find her rhythm after a quiet scoring night following a dish from Nelson-Ododa. Closing the contest, the Sun logged more points off Golden State fouls and ultimately fell. 97-70.

Game Notes:

Aneesah Morrow recorded her fourth consecutive double-double off the bench with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

In her return for the Sun, Olivia Nelson-Ododa recorded a season-high in points (7), assists (5), and blocks (2).

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 70 22 8 18 22 Morrow - 11 Morrow-10

Nelson-Ododa - 5

GSV 97 27 20 26 24 Williams - 15

Thornton - 8 Burton - 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun travel to Portland to face the Portland Fire on Wednesday, May 27th at 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST at Moda Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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