Valkyries Set Season-High in Bench Scoring, Justė Jocytė Debuts in Win over Sun

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries set a season-high with 53 bench points in their 97-70 victory over the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center on Monday. Gabby Williams (15), Kaila Charles (12) and Veronica Burton (11) all scored in double figures for the starting group and four reserves had at least nine points including Kaitlyn Chen (10), Tiffany Hayes (9), Janelle Salaün (9) and Laeticia Amihere (9). Golden State was dominant in Monday's victory, leading by as many as 34 points, more than doubling up Connecticut's 3-point total (13-6) and forcing more turnovers (18) than the Sun had assists (13). The Valkyries never trailed in the wire-to-wire win and have now outscored their opponent by a combined 44 points following their two losses.

WILLIAMS SETS EARLY TONE

Gabby Williams opened the game with a scoop layup and calmly walked into a left-wing 3-pointer to score five of the game's first seven points, leading the Valkyries to a 7-0 start. Williams scored 10 of the Valkyries' first 17 points on 4-for-6 shooting and made both of her 3-point attempts. Monday's quick first-quarter start marked her first double-digit quarter of the season - she had two such quarters last season. Finishing with a team-high 15 points, Williams has led the Valkyries in scoring in half of her first six games with the team.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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