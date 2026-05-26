Signups Now Open for 2026 Pacers and Fever Jr. Hoops Clinics and Camps

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Young basketball fans across Indiana can now sign up for the 2026 Jr. Hoops clinics and summer camps, presented by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever and cared for by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

The Jr. Hoops Tour will once again bring free, single-day clinics to youth ages 8-14 at multiple locations across Indiana this summer. Each clinic provides opportunities for participants to learn the fundamentals of the game, while emphasizing sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and healthy living.

"We know summer is all about kids staying active, trying new things and making memories with friends, and basketball is such a fun way to bring all of that together," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment Associate Director of Community Engagement Richie Smith. "Whether it's a free clinic or a week at camp, we want kids to have a chance to learn the game and have a great experience."

Participants of all skill levels will benefit from small-group instruction and can expect a free T-shirt and headband, prizes and giveaways, complimentary lunch, fun games and potential visits from Pacers & Fever personalities.

Boys and girls ages 7-15 can also sign up for Jr. Hoops Summer Camps, which are paid, week-long sessions of basketball training focused on individual skill development, with instruction provided by The National Basketball Academy. The experience also includes an end-of-camp awards ceremony and a personalized player evaluation completed by their coach. Campers will also receive a ticket to a Pacers home game during the 2026-27 season.

All locations, times and the number of open registrations for clinics and camps are available at Pacers.com/JrHoops or FeverBasketball.com/JrHoops.

2026 JR. HOOPS TOUR FREE CLINIC LOCATIONS

Questions about clinics? Contact Richie Smith at community@pacers.com.

Wednesday, June 3 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Putnam County YMCA 1111 S. Calbert Way, Greencastle, IN 46135 Max 100 registrations; Lunch provided Tuesday, July 21 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Warren Central High School 9500 E. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46229 Max 100 registrations; Lunch provided

Wednesday, June 10 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. YMCA of Vincennes 2010 College Ave., Vincennes, IN 47591 Max 100 registrations; Lunch provided Thursday, July 23 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Decatur Central High School 5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46221 Max 100 registrations; Lunch provided

Wednesday, June 17 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Shooting Clinic 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 Max 50 registrations; Lunch Provided Monday, July 27 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pacers Athletic Center 200 E. 186th St., Westfield, IN 46074 Max 100 registrations; Lunch provided

2026 JR. HOOPS BASKETBALL SUMMER CAMP LOCATIONS

Questions about camps? Contact Rosemary Skripsky at rskripsky@thebasketballacademy.com or Brice Buels at bbuels@pacers.com.

June 1-5 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. YMCA of Muncie 615 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305 June 22-26 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville 1700 Conner St., Noblesville, IN 46060

June 1-5 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The Farmers Bank Fieldhouse 645 Fieldhouse Way, Lebanon, IN 46052 July 6-10 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Connection Pointe Brownsburg 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg, IN 46112

June 8-12 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tri West High School 7883 IN-39, Litzon, IN 46149 July 13-17 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Fishers United Methodist Church 9691 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037

June 15-19 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Greenwood Fieldhouse 411 S. Madison Ave., Greenwood, IN 46142 July 13-17 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Center Grove High School 2717 S. Morgantown Rd., Greenwood, IN 46143

June 15-19 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Fishers United Methodist Church 9691 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037 July 20-24 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Greenwood Community Center 100 Surina Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

June 22-26 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park 2224 25th St., Columbus, IN 47201 July 20-24 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Riverview Health Arena at Innovation Mile 14157 CJ Way, Noblesville, IN 46060

July 27-31 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Miami County YMCA 751 W. 2nd St., Peru, IN 46970







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.