Indiana Fever Dominate in 17-Point Victory over Portland Fire

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (3-2) claimed a dominant 90-73 win over 2026 expansion side Portland Fire (2-3) on Wednesday Night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for half the team's points, leading the Fever to victory.

Indiana never trailed from the opening whistle, finishing the first quarter up 28-20 with Boston scoring nine points and Mitchell contributing seven. Mitchell commanded the floor in the second, putting up nine points to help expand the Fever's lead to 53-37 at the half.

With seven points from Boston and four rebounds from Lexie Hull, Indiana maintained the lead, outscoring Portland 20-14 in the third and bringing a 22-point advantage into the final quarter. Hull's eight points and three rebounds in the final quarter helped secure the 90-73 victory for the Fever.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell recorded the114th 20+ scoring performance of her career, passing Tina Thompson for the 19th most of such games in WNBA history. Mitchell is now four games away from passing Maya Moore for the 18th most 20+ point games in WNBA history.

Aliyah Boston recorded her 99th 10+ scoring game, doing so in just 128 games played. With six more 10+ scoring games, Boston will pass Briann January for the fifth most of such games in Fever franchise history.

Lexie Hull went 100% shooting night, going 4-4 from the three-point line and 4-4 from the free throw line to finish the night with 16 points. The only player in Fever franchise history to record 100% from the three-point line with at least four attempts, joining Tully Bevilaqua who did so July 5, 2008.

Tyasha Harris' seven assists on the night are tied for the most the guard has posted in a game since July 12, 2023.

Rookie Raven Johnson scored a career-high nine points, including her first-made three pointer.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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