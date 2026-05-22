Indiana Fever Sign Forward Grace VanSlooten

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed rookie forward Grace VanSlooten to a rest-of-season contract.

VanSlooten joins the Indiana Fever having most recently played with the Seattle Storm where she was drafted No. 39 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Appearing in the first four Storm games of the 2026 season, VanSlooten averaged 4.3 points per game and 1.5 rebounds per game.

At the collegiate level, VanSlooten began her career at the University of Oregon before transferring to Michigan State where she earned Second All-Big Ten honors twice. During her senior season, the 6-3 forward averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Internationally, VanSlooten was a member of the United States' 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup roster, averaging 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in the tournament to help the U.S. to the gold medal.

She will wear No. 14 for the Fever.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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