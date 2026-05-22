Storm Signs Joyner Holmes to Hardship Contract
Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the signing of forward Joyner Holmes to a hardship contract. The six-year veteran returns to Seattle following two stints with the team in 2023 and 2024.
Most recently, the 6-foot-3 forward played in six games for the Las Vegas Aces during the 2025 season.
In 2024, Holmes played in 27 games for Seattle, averaging 2.9 points on 42.3% shooting from the field. During her 29 games with the Storm in 2023, she averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds as she shot 37.1% from the three-point line.
Holmes was selected as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Storm before ultimately finishing the season with the New York Liberty.
The University of Texas graduate averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across four collegiate seasons. She also earned two medals with USA Basketball junior teams, including gold at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship and silver at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup.
For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
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