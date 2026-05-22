Minnesota Lynx Announce Partnership with Wings Credit Union

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced a new partnership with Wings Credit Union, highlighted by the launch of the first-ever Lynx co-branded debit card and a new community initiative, "Hoops for Hunger."

Together, the Lynx and Wings are teaming up to launch "Hoops for Hunger," a season-long initiative benefiting The Food Group. For every three-pointer made by Minnesota during the 2026 regular season, Wings will donate $20 to the Twin Cities-based nonprofit, which works to provide Minnesotans with access to nutritious, quality food.

"The Food Group is grateful to the Minnesota Lynx and Wings Credit Union for their bold commitment to fighting hunger in Minnesota," said The Food Group Executive Director Sophia Lenarz-Coy. "Through Hoops for Hunger, we're delivering nutritious, culturally connected food where it's needed most and creating lasting change in our community."

As part of the partnership, Wings Credit Union will also introduce the first Minnesota Lynx co-branded debit card available to fans, launching this month for Wings members. The card offers Lynx supporters a new way to showcase their team pride every day while celebrating the growing momentum behind women's sports.







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