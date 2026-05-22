Sparks Eclipse Mercury with Supernova Shooting Display

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







The Sparks defeated the Mercury in Phoenix, 97-88, making a season-high 15 three- pointers and shooting 46.9% (15-of-32) from beyond the arc. Los Angeles also recorded 23 assists on 31 field goals and shot 90.9% (20-of-22) from the free-throw line.

Dearica Hamby recorded her first double-double of the season and the 55th of her career with 27 points and 15 rebounds (five offensive boards), both season highs, while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep and 11-of-11 at the line.

Kelsey Plum added 16 points and seven assists, while Rae Burrell scored 12 points off the bench.

Nneka Ogwumike passed Tamika Catchings for fifth on the WNBA all-time scoring list with a jumper in the second quarter and crept to within one field goal of tying Lisa Leslie for most field goals made in franchise history.

Ariel Atkins scored 11 points tonight (4-for-8) with three steals and one block, while Cameron Brink finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes. In 39 career WNBA games, Brink has recorded 11 performances with at least three blocks, accomplishing the feat in 28.2% of her professional games. Atkins is now tied for 50th in WNBA history with 42 career games of at least three steals.

First Quarter:

Brink hit her first three-pointer of the season at 6:03 to take the lead 8-6

At 4:56, Plum hit her 600th career three-pointer to give the Sparks the lead by three, 13- 10

The Sparks went on a 8-0 run from 5:26-4:22, extending their lead to six, 16-10

Plum led all scorers in the opening quarter with 8 points (3-for-5 FG, 2-for-3 3PT), also notching one assist

Brink contributed six points (2-for-2 FG, 1-for-1 3PT, 1-for-1 FT) in the first

Atkins had three steals in a quarter for the 11th in her career

Los Angeles shot 53.3% (8-for-15) from the floor, 50.0% (4-for-8) from deep and 83.3% (5-for-6) from the free-throw line in the first quarter

The competitive first quarter featured 11 lead changes and five ties

Second Quarter:

Ogwumike hit back-to-back threes with 7:46 remaining in the second quarter to give the Sparks a lead of four. She passed Tamika Catchings for fifth all-time in WNBA scoring with her jumper at 4:11

The Sparks went on a 19-6 run from 7:46-4:40 to extend their lead to 14, 49-35

Hamby recorded eight points (2-for-2 FG, 4-for-4 FT) and a quarter-high four rebounds

Los Angeles shot 68.8% (11-for-16) from the field, 71.4% (5-for-7) from three-point range, and 88.9% (8-for-9) from the charity stripe in the second quarter

The Sparks had their highest-scoring quarter of the year, scoring 35 points in the second quarter to the Mercury's 19

The Sparks scored a season-high 60 points (61.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT%, 86.7 FT%) in the first half, hitting a season-high nine three-pointers. The first-half point total is tied for the second-most in franchise history (L.A. scored 61 in its opening half on June 6, 2014)

Third Quarter:

The Sparks went on a 14-4 run from 2:38 in the second quarter to 8:56 in the third

The Mercury went on 14-3 run from 8:34 to 4:42 to cut their deficit to 10, 69-59

Hamby recorded a team-high 13 points on 66.7% shooting (4-for-6) from the field, scoring the last 10 points of the third for Los Angeles

Los Angeles shot 43.8% from the field (7-for-16), 55.6% from three (5-for-9) and 100.0% from the free throw line (3-for-3) in the third quarter

Atkins scored six points (2-for-2 3PT), making both shots she attempted in the quarter

Fourth Quarter:

The Sparks forced four turnovers in the fourth, holding the Mercury to 35.3% from the field (6-for-17) and 25.0% from three (1-for-4) in the final quarter

Six sparks scored in double figures Thursday, matching the franchise record

The Sparks committed just two turnovers in the fourth, and the Mercury failed to score off either of them

Los Angeles led for the entire second half, last trailing in the first quarter Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On Nneka Ogwumike's impact on the team:

"She [Nneka Ogwumike] kind of just has an aura to her. There's gravity to it, but she's also humble...She has a grace to her when she leads. She'll do it with strength, but not in a demeaning way."

On improving the team's defense:

"Defensively, we've got to be better...There's ownership from the locker room, there's ownership from the coaching staff as to where we can be better. It just comes down to being disciplined.

You know, defense is not rocket science."

On the rotation of Cameron Brink, Nnekla Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby:

"I think you're seeing the vision is for now. Bring Cam off the bench, let Dearica and Nneka kind of set the tone, and then we have a pretty good three-headed monster with them rotating in.

What I love about it is all three of them are very different. Ther e's versatility there... It's a tough guard for whoever we're playing."

On inserting Ariel Atkins into the starting lineup:

"The decision to bring Rae [Burrell] off the bench really isn't about Rae. Rae's done a good job, but [we wanted to] get Ariel, our best on- ball defender for a lead guard, out there. We've missed that the last couple of games, so we need her out there. Having KP [ Kelsey Plum ] off the ball to start helps get the ball movement going, and then [we can] bring some firepower off the bench."

Postgame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On Ariel Atkins' toughness:

"She set the tone for us defensively from the jump. She was guarding'AT'[Alyssa Thomas], coming off concussion protocol, and to do that showed some guts. She took a couple charges, I think three, none of them were called, and maybe they weren't, but she's throwing her body into it and she's fearless. I think you saw what she can bring. She hit a couple (of) big threes in that third quarter that were huge. Just an all-around great addition for us, and [she] adds that firepower defensively ."

On ball movement:

"Offensively, the numbers tell the story. We had 23 assists on 31 made field goals, and we got back to attempting 32 threes, which is what we want to do in terms of attacking and spraying it out if they collapse. I thought our guards, and really everybody, did a good job of not forcing things and finding open shooters. I thought the ball movement was much better, and our spacing was better too, just being more organized out there."

Cameron Brink

On Cameron Brink 's contributions off the bench Thursday:

"My job is just to come in and bring energy, and you know, I thought I did that today...I'm just really loving my role and just bringing energy every time I'm on the floor."

On Nneka Ogwumike passing Tamika Catchings for fifth on the WNBA all-time scoring list:

"She [ Nneka Ogwumike ] amazes me every day, just her ability to lead and be a super-caring human, but also just a killer on the court. So, we're super proud of her."

Dearica Hamby

On chemistry on the court:

"Obviously, I feel like the first four games, even with the win, we didn't show our best selves.

We've had to have really hard conversations and look in the mirror. Today was about showing resilience and responding to the challenge at hand."

On Nneka Ogwumike reaching fifth on the WNBA's all-time scorers list:

"Her [ Nneka Ogwumike ] being here is kind of a full-circle moment to break that record. Being back in L.A. means a lot to her, and being able to play beside her is cool."

NEXT: The Sparks take on the Las Vegas Aces Saturday, May 23 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in their second road competition of the year.







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