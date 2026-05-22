Connecticut Sun Hosts First Hartford Game of the Season

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Earlier this year, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team would host two regular season home games in Hartford, Connecticut, at PeoplesBank Arena, marking the first WNBA games hosted in Hartford since 2003, when the Sun hosted the Charlotte Sting at Hartford Civic Center on July 26.

The first game will be hosted on Saturday, May 30th, at 6:00 PM EST, and will feature a matchup between the Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks. Fans can partake in a free, open-to-the-public Fan Fest taking place directly across from PeoplesBank Arena at Pratt Street from 2:00-5:00 PM EST.

The Fan Fest will include a variety of fanfare, including a pop-up shop with exclusive Connecticut Sun x Hartford t-shirts designed by local artists; live performances including the Shine Squad, DJ WhyNot, a marching band, dance groups, a double Dutch group, and pop-up acts; interactive experiences like pop-up barbering with Sun-designed haircut options, temporary tattoos, photobooths, games, and family-friendly activities, alongside collaborations with local businesses, food vendors, Hartford Parks and Rec, and themed specials; a Connecticut Sun themed ice cream; a free Coca-Cola Truck; specials at local restaurants; and much more.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the Saturday, May 30th game hosted in Hartford can purchase HERE. For this game only, fans can also take part in a special Connecticut Sun Duffel Bag Package. Each ticket purchase through this link includes a Sunset Season-branded duffel bag. Tickets through the duffel bag package start at just $35.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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