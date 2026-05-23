Connecticut Drops Series to Storm After Falling 77-59

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Seattle, WA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (1-6) fell 77-59 to the Seattle Storm (2-4) in the final contest ever between the two franchises. Connecticut will continue its time on the road heading to San Francisco to face the Valkyries on Monday, May 25 at 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST at the Chase Center.

Diamond Miller led the way for the Sun, recording 13 points, three rebounds and two steals. Aaliyah Edwards chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and one block. For the Storm, Zia Cooke led all scorers with 25 points and five rebounds, followed by Flau'jae Johnson who earned 17 points and six rebounds.

Connecticut opened the first quarter with an 8-0 run, spearheaded by Miller who chipped in four points followed by Edwards and Gianna Kneepkens with two points apiece. After going scoreless for the first three minutes of the contest, Jordan Horston ended the offensive drought for the Storm picking up two from inside the paint. Kennedy Burke got in on the action, extending the lead to 10-2, but Johnson responded at the other end with a three from deep. Kneepkens and Edwards recorded back-to-back buckets pushing the lead to 14-7. Nell Angloma posted her first points of the night, going 2-for-2 at the charity stripe following a foul from Jade Melbourne. Down the stretch, Seattle sent in its second unit which included Zia Cooke, who secured five straight points for the Storm to cut into the lead, 19-16. With under a minute left, Raegan Beers scored a quick layup to bring the lead to 21-16, but Cooke used a 24' three to close the gap 21-19.

Hailey Van Lith got things started for the Sun in the second quarter, earning her first points of the contest with a pullup jumper following an assist from Beers. The Storm leveled the score at 23-23 with a Horston floater, but Miller added two at the charity stripe to gain the lead once again. After a quiet first quarter, Natisha Hiedeman shifted momentum for Seattle with a quick two and Johnson knocked down one of her own to give the Storm the lead for the first time, 27-25. The game became a back-and-forth battle between the teams, with Burke tying the match 27-27. Joyner Holmes answered with a jumper to give the Storm a slight edge at 29-27. Miller dropped in one at the free throw line after being fouled by Holmes to put Connecticut within one, but Cooke found her way to the rim and converted an and-one opportunity, giving the Storm a four-point lead at 32-28. Horston and Cooke combined for five points for Seattle to close the half, 37-28.

In the third quarter, Johnson's offense got the Storm started with four immediate points pushing the Storm out, 41-28. Charlisse Leger-Walker answered at the other end, finding the bottom of the net from 24' for her first points of the game. Edwards chipped in next for Connecticut, working in the post, picking up her second offensive rebound and two points on the putback to cut into the lead 45-35. Stephanie Dolson snagged five points to garner a 50-35 lead and force a Sun timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Beers dropped in two from the paint, but Lexie Brown extended her range to earn her first points from behind the arc. Rivers knocked down two from inside the paint to give the Sun an offensive boost, and Aneesah Morrow followed suit, adding another two points, closing the gap 53-43.

Morrow grabbed an offensive rebound leading to a Rivers assist and a Van Lith three to open the final frame. Morrow put Connecticut within 10 with 59-49 after hitting a 24' three after a dish from Van Lith. The Sun allowed 13 points before going into a much-needed timeout. Fouls plagued the Sun as Cooke was sent to the line for two and went two-for-two. Horston turned her defense into offense, earning her second steal of the night and adding two points, giving the Storm a 70-49 lead. The Sun broke the 50-mark with a trip to the give me line from Miller. Miller snatched her second steal of the night and added a layup moving the score to 70-53, but Johnson dropped in another three to put the game out of reach. Edwards and Leger-Walker closed out the scoring for the Sun, adding two points apiece. The Storm sealed the match 77-59 and defeated the Sun in the team's final matchup 2-1.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 59 21 7 15 16 Miller - 13 Edwards - 7 Leger-Walker - 5

SEA 77 19 18 16 24 Johnson - 17 Johnson - 7 Hiedeman - 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, May 25th at 7:00 PM PST/10 PM EST at Chase Center.







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