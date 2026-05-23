Tiffany Hayes, Kaitlyn Chen Combine for 37 Bench Points in Loss to Fever

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries fell 90-82 to the Indiana Fever on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the second night of a back-to-back set for Golden State.

Tiffany Hayes scored a team-high 19 points for the Valkyries. The trio of Caitlin Clark (22 PTS, 9 AST), Aliyah Boston (20 PTS, 16 REB) and Kelsey Mitchell (19 PTS) combined for 61 of the Fever's 90 points.

CHEN'S CAREER-HIGH

Kaitlyn Chen scored nine of her career-high 18 points in the second quarter, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field in the frame. Chen was able to score in a multitude of ways, beating her defender off the dribble, finishing in the lane and knocking down catch-and-shoot threes.

Chen shot an extremely efficient 7-for-11 from the field and made both of her 3-point attempts.

HAYES OFF THE BENCH

Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Hayes got her buckets from all three levels, showcasing her playmaking skills and ability to take her defender one-on-one off the dribble.

QUICK RECOVERY

The Valkyries fell behind 7-0 in the game's opening minutes after missing their first four shots of the game, but responded with a 7-0 run of their own and made their next four field goals.

Five different players scored in the first quarter for the Valkryies, led by Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes scoring five points each in the frame.

VALKS SLOW DOWN PACE

Indiana came into the game averaging a league-high 94.4 points per game, and averaged over 73 field goal attempts per game. Golden State held Indiana to just 63 field goals in the contest and forced 19 turnovers.

FIRST BACK-TO-BACK SET

Friday marked the backend of the Valkryies' first back-to-back set of the season. The Valkyries are now 2-1 all-time in the second game of a back-to-back.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries return to Chase Center to open a four-game homestand. The Valkyries host the Connecticut Sun on Monday, May 25 (7 p.m. PT; KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)) before a rematch with the Indiana Fever on Thursday, May 28 (7 p.m. PT; Prime Video).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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