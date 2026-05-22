Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun - 5/25/26

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries return to Chase Center after a nearly two-week absence to host the Connecticut Sun on Memorial Day. The Valkyries split their first two home games of the season, while the Sun snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Storm in Seattle for their first win. The Sun are playing their final season in Connecticut before relocating to Houston. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Violet puzzle based on their bestie/mascot, presented by California Academy of Sciences.

Valkyries vs. Sun

Monday, May 25 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

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CONTAINING BRITTNEY GRINER

The Sun added one of the WNBA's most decorated players this offseason, signing nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner. Griner is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year with seven All-Defensive Team selections and has also captured two scoring titles - a premier two-way force who was named one of the 25 greatest players in league history in 2021. Griner is Connecticut's leading scorer and the Valkyries will need all hands on deck to limit her impact on both ends. Golden State has primarily leaned on Kiah Stokes, Laeticia Amihere and Janelle Salaun for the majority of their center minutes after losing Iliana Rupert due to pregnancy.

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: WNBA GMs predicted the Valkyries would be the league's best defense this season and they're near the top so far, ranking second in defensive rating, only behind the Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries allow the fewest points in the paint (28.7 PPG) and the fewest points off turnovers (8.7 PPG).

Sun: The Sun have struggled in several key statistical categories, but one of their main bright spots has been their rebounding. Connecticut is sixth in overall rebounds per game (34.0 REB) and one of just three teams that corral at least 10 offensive rebounds per game (10.3 OREB), joining the Dream and the Valkyries.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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