Kelsey Plum Injury Update

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sustained an ankle sprain during practice today. She will be re-evaluated in one week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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