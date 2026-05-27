Kelsey Plum Injury Update
Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sustained an ankle sprain during practice today. She will be re-evaluated in one week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
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