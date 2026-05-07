Dallas Wings Finalize 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have finalized their 2026 opening day roster. The Wings begin the season on Saturday, May 9 at the Indiana Fever. Tipoff is set for noon CT with the game airing nationally on ABC.
2026 Dallas Wings Roster
# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From
1 Odyssey Sims G 5-8 12 yrs Baylor/USA
5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 1 yr Connecticut/USA
6 Costanza Verona* G 5-6 R Italy
7 Alysha Clark F 5-11 12 yrs Middle Tennessee/USA
8 Alanna Smith F 6-4 7 yrs Stanford/Australia
10 Aziaha James G 5-10 1 yr North Carolina State/USA
11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 1 yr West Virginia/USA
12 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu* F/C 6-3 2 yrs South Florida/Cameroon
20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 3 yrs Villanova/USA
24 Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 7 yrs Notre Dame/USA
28 Li Yueru C 6-7 3 yrs China
32 Jessica Shepard F 6-4 5 yrs Notre Dame/USA
34 Awak Kuier F 6-6 3 yrs Finland
35 Azzi Fudd G 5-11 R Connecticut/USA
* Signed to a Developmental Player contract
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty (Game #1) - Connecticut Sun
- Storm Sets Roster for 2026 Season Opener - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Roster - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Roster - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Opening Day Roster - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Finalize 2026 Opening Day Roster - Dallas Wings
- WNBA Names Five New Referees to 2026 Officiating Staff - WNBA
- Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Shay Ciezki to Developmental Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Announce Series of Activations and Events Surrounding Opening Weekend - Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics Sign Alicia Flórez to Developmental Contract - Washington Mystics
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- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino - Portland Fire
- Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Sky
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- USA Basketball Announces Women's National Team Assistant Coaches for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup - Golden State Valkyries
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- WNBA and Aws Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement, Innovation and Growth - WNBA
- Atlanta Dream Partners with Victory+ to Stream All Locally Broadcast Games for Free - Atlanta Dream
- Cotie McMahon Injury Update - Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty Welcome Fans Back to Barclays Center to Tip off 2026 WNBA Season, Celebrating Historic 30th Season - New York Liberty
- Tempo Announce Launch of Tempo Basketball Foundation - Toronto Tempo
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