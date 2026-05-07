Dallas Wings Finalize 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have finalized their 2026 opening day roster. The Wings begin the season on Saturday, May 9 at the Indiana Fever. Tipoff is set for noon CT with the game airing nationally on ABC.

2026 Dallas Wings Roster

# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From

1 Odyssey Sims G 5-8 12 yrs Baylor/USA

5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 1 yr Connecticut/USA

6 Costanza Verona* G 5-6 R Italy

7 Alysha Clark F 5-11 12 yrs Middle Tennessee/USA

8 Alanna Smith F 6-4 7 yrs Stanford/Australia

10 Aziaha James G 5-10 1 yr North Carolina State/USA

11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 1 yr West Virginia/USA

12 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu* F/C 6-3 2 yrs South Florida/Cameroon

20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 3 yrs Villanova/USA

24 Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 7 yrs Notre Dame/USA

28 Li Yueru C 6-7 3 yrs China

32 Jessica Shepard F 6-4 5 yrs Notre Dame/USA

34 Awak Kuier F 6-6 3 yrs Finland

35 Azzi Fudd G 5-11 R Connecticut/USA

* Signed to a Developmental Player contract







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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