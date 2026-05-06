Dallas Wings Partner with MeiGray for Game-Worn Memorabilia Program
Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have partnered with MeiGray to offer exclusive game-worn and game-used merchandise from the 2025 WNBA season through the 2027 season. MeiGray has been a trusted authenticator of game-worn jerseys for nearly three decades, with partners throughout the WNBA, NBA, NHL and NFL.
The Dallas Wings and MeiGray identified select game-worn items from the 2025 season, and will continue to provide fans and collectors the unique opportunity to purchase game-worn jerseys, game-used basketballs, locker room name plates, and other authentic memorabilia via meigray.com and MeiGray Auctions through 2027.
"Interest in the Dallas Wings is at an all-time high and MeiGray gives our fans the opportunity to get closer than ever with rare and exclusive merchandise," said Leah Babbitt, Wings Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer. "MeiGray is a trusted name in sports memorabilia, and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver fans these authentic and unique products they can't find anywhere else."
"The sports collecting community has recognized the growth of the WNBA and covets these unique game-worn collectibles," said Barry Meisel, MeiGray's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are delighted to partner with the Wings, and honored that they have chosen us to offer these items to their loyal fans."
For more information on how to purchase, interested fans can visit meigray.com or email sales@meigray.com.
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