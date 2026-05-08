Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Broadcast Team

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced their 2026 broadcast team today, which includes the addition of renowned women's basketball analyst Kim Adams, notable local sports anchor Mike Leslie and rising star Alexis Davis. Adams (analyst), Leslie (play-by-play), and Davis (sideline reporter) will join veteran play-by-play voice Ron Thulin along with NCAA and WNBA champion Fran Harris throughout the 2026 season. Emmy award winner Robert Steinfeld also returns as the Wings executive producer.

Adams joins the Wings broadcast team with nearly a decade of experience calling NCAA women's basketball and WNBA games for ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC Sports and Westwood One Sports. Adams played collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania where she garnered Ivy League All-Rookie Team honors. She attended Northwestern's prestigious Medill School of Journalism for graduate school before getting her broadcasting start as a correspondent for the newly formed BIG EAST Digital Network in 2015. Since then, Adams has covered men's and women's NCAA basketball including the last four NCAA Tournaments, along with WNBA, including two seasons as the analyst for the Connecticut Sun, and NBA G League, serving as an analyst, sideline reporter and studio analyst.

Leslie has been with Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA since 2015, serving as a reporter/anchor for the station's sports department. In his role at WFAA he covers a variety of high school, college and professional teams including the Wings, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. Prior to moving to Dallas he was an ESPN radio talk show host and play-by-play announcer in Charlotte, N.C. He also worked at the market's Fox television affiliate as a sports anchor and reporter. His on-air experience includes markets such as New York (Madison Square Garden Company), Boston (WHDH and WEEI), Springfield (WGGB) and Seattle working in a variety of sports-related roles. Some of Mike's career highlights include play-by-play broadcasts of New York area high school football, basketball, boys and girls lacrosse as well as baseball and softball games. While still a college student at Hofstra University in New York, Mike was sports director at WRHU radio and produced all elements of sports broadcasts that aired on three commercial stations.

Davis currently serves as the Social Media Manager for the Dallas Wings. She serves as the digital host for the team's Four Point Play podcast, conducting player and staff interviews and fireside chats. Prior to her move to Dallas, she worked with the social media departments of NBC Sports and the Phoenix Mercury. Davis is currently the play-by-play voice of Texas Woman's University gymnastics program and a color analyst for TWU basketball. She has also worked as a play-by-play voice and sideline reporter for PAC-12+ and ESPN+. In addition to broadcasting, Davis has written for Front Office Sports, ESPN, MEAC Conference, Andscape, NCAA.com and USA Today's Commercial Appeal. Davis graduated from North Carolina A&T State University and earned her M.A. in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School at Arizona State University.

Thulin is entering his 11th season as the play-by-play voice of the Wings. Thulin's broadcast resume includes the NBA on TNT, the San Antonio Spurs, the Atlanta Hawks, FOX Sports and Stadium handling college football, along with Big 12 and ACC basketball. He has also been part of numerous Olympic games calling Alpine events, men's and women's basketball and gymnastics.

Harris is entering her third season as the primary analyst for the Wings after calling over 25 games for the team in 2025. She was a standout at the University of Texas, where she led the Longhorns to their first and only NCAA Championship title in 1986 with the first perfect season in women's NCAA history, going 34-0. She went on to play for USA Basketball, winning gold at the Jones Cup, FIBA World Championships and Pan American Games. In addition to a successful international playing career in Italy and Switzerland, Harris played for the WNBA's Houston Comets in the league's inaugural season as the Comets won the first-ever WNBA Championship.

Harris began a successful career in sportscasting with Lifetime Television's WNBA broadcast team, following her time as a player in the WNBA. For the past 20 years, she has called games as a play-by-play announcer and color analyst for ESPN, SEC Network, Longhorn Network and ACC Network, and hosted a home and lifestyle series on HGTV. Harris appeared on Shark Tank pitching Electra, a better-for-you electrolyte drink. The author of books on business, entertainment and women's basketball, she released "A League of Our Own", a women's basketball documentary in 2024. She's Owner/Operator of The Athletic Club, a portfolio of indoor and outdoor sports complexes in the DFW and Austin metroplexes.

Steinfeld is a 10-time Emmy award winning sports television producer having produced and or directed local, regional, and national network sports television since the early 1980s. During that time, he has covered Major League Baseball, NBA, WNBA - including its inaugural season, college basketball, college football, NCAA Championship events, and World Cup Soccer, along with four decades of the Cotton Bowl Classic and three summer Olympic Games. He also produced the first two WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Games on Prime. Networks Steinfeld has produced or directed for include ESPN, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox Sports networks, Bally Sports, and the NBA.

In addition to his Emmy Awards and additional five nominations, Steinfeld has also received a national Cable Ace Award nomination for Outstanding Programming Achievement and five Telly Awards, among many other accolades. He recently authored his first book which explores his career producing major sporting events, 321We're On The Air! Steinfeld has been the Wings executive producer since 2017.

The Wings tip off the 2026 regular season on May 9 at the Indiana Fever in a game airing on ABC.







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