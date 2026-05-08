New York Liberty Unveil WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release









New York Liberty WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform

(New York Liberty) New York Liberty WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform(New York Liberty)

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty today unveiled the design for its 2026 Nike WNBA Rebel Edition uniform, inspired by one of the borough's most enduring symbols: the Brooklyn Bridge. Rooted in themes of strength, movement, resilience and connection, the uniform reflects the energy of Brooklyn and honors the women whose perseverance, leadership and unseen contributions have helped shape both New York City and the game of basketball for generations.

Unveiled during the Liberty's historic 30th season, the Rebel Edition arrives at a defining moment for both the franchise and the league. As one of the WNBA's original franchises, the Liberty continue to help shape the future of the game while honoring the players, fans and trailblazers who built it. Designed as a modern expression of New York Liberty basketball, the uniform reflects the organization's evolution on and off the court.

"The Rebel Edition uniform is a tribute to Brooklyn, to the history that surrounds us, and to the women whose resilience and determination have shaped this franchise and continue to drive the game forward," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "The Brooklyn Bridge represents connection, strength and progress values that have defined our organization and our community. As we celebrate 30 seasons of the New York Liberty, this uniform reflects our history, the cultural impact of this franchise and the future we are building together."

A custom "BROOKLYN" wordmark arches across the chest, drawing inspiration from the Brooklyn Bridge's steel framework and industrial architecture. Sharp angles and structural detailing give the typography an architectural feel inspired by the borough itself. Tonal vertical striping throughout the uniform references the Brooklyn Bridge's suspension cables and tension lines, creating movement within the design while connecting the uniform directly to the bridge's iconic engineering. The layered detailing throughout the design was created to mirror the rhythm, energy and constant motion of New York City itself.

Inscribed within the stripe on the back of the jersey and above the jersey tag on the front is a quote from Emily Warren Roebling, whose leadership was instrumental in the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge: "Back of every great work we can find the self-sacrificing devotion of a woman." Featured on a plaque on the bridge's Brooklyn tower, the quote serves as the emotional foundation of the Rebel Edition design, honoring the women whose contributions have shaped New York City, the game of basketball and generations of progress, often without recognition.

At the side of each short, an arch frames a single letter: "B" for Brooklyn and "M" for Manhattan - a tribute to the bridge connecting the Liberty's past and present, from the franchise's original foundation in Manhattan to its home in Brooklyn today.

The Liberty's signature seafoam color remains central to the design, inspired by the patina of the Statue of Liberty and symbolizing strength, resilience and freedom. Black and metallic copper trim complement the seafoam palette, building upon the team's established visual identity while adding depth and dimension to the uniform's industrial inspiration.

The Rebel Edition uniform will debut during the 2026 WNBA season and will be worn during select games throughout the year. The Rebel Edition jersey and shorts, along with a Rebel fanwear collection featuring apparel inspired by the uniform's colors, graphics and spirit of self-expression, will be available beginning May 8 at nike.com, lockervision.wnba.com, the Official Team Store and select retailers.

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