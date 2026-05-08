Valkyries Sign Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Replacement Contract
Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to a replacement contract due to the pregnancy/childbirth exception for center Iliana Rupert.
Mwenentanda, 22, signed a training camp contract with Golden State on April 15 and played seven minutes in the Valkyries' preseason win over Seattle. The 6-2 guard played three seasons at Texas before transferring to Vanderbilt where she averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field during the 2025-26 season. Mwenentanda guided the Longhorns to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, opening March Madness with consecutive double-digit scoring performances.
For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.
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