Nike Empowers Teams to Express Their Identity with the 2026 WNBA Rebel Edition Uniforms

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Nike and the WNBA are debuting a fresh set of WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniforms designed through collaboration with the league's 15 teams and building on insights from communities that define them. The uniforms reflect each team's energy, spirit, values and local influences, bringing emotional connection, cultural authenticity and a peak expression of each team's identity to the court.

Nike is investing in the future of basketball through a long-term partnership with the WNBA alongside product innovation and storytelling that matches the competitive nature of the game and supports and celebrates the women both on and off the court.

The latest WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniforms set a new standard for design, reflecting players' confidence, self-expression and a shared rebel spirit while elevating the game on the court, in culture and for fans around the world. The Rebel Edition uniforms complement existing WNBA Nike Heroine Edition (white) and Explorer Edition (team color) uniforms.

"Each Rebel uniform is an opportunity to bring the team's identity into sharper focus and let their energy speak in a new way on court," says Katie West, Senior Manager & Designer, Basketball Apparel, Nike. "It's a privilege to translate what makes each team distinct into something players can wear with confidence and fans can feel connected to."

Victory Rebel Edition uniforms and a Rebel Fanwear retail collection - which takes design cues from the Rebel Edition's colors, graphics and spirit of self-expression - are bringing this energy to WNBA fans. The Victory Rebel Edition (jersey and short) and Rebel Fanwear (hoodie, T-shirt and short) will be available May 8 at nike.com, lockervision.wnba.com, team stores and select retailers.







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