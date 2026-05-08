Dallas Wings Debut New WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings in partnership with the WNBA and Nike, have unveiled their newest WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform, the team announced today. The Wings' new Rebel Edition uniform represents a bold celebration of Dallas, the evolution of the franchise, and the rich history of women's basketball in the city.

"The Wings Rebel Edition uniforms are an amazing representation of the past, present and future of women's basketball in the city of Dallas," said Dallas Wings CEO & Managing Partner Greg Bibb. "Every aspect of this uniform design was intentional - from the colors, to the stitching, to the fonts - there is meaning behind all of the choices. The Dallas Wings Rebel Edition uniforms tell the incredible story about the trailblazers who paved the way for our team today, while giving a nod to our exciting future home in Dallas. Our team could not be more excited to wear the Dallas Wings Rebel Edition uniforms, and we are equally as thrilled to bring Wings Rebel Edition merchandise to our fans."

Several elements of the uniform serve as symbols and homages to the city of Dallas. The design process began two years ago alongside the organization's announcement that it would move to Dallas full-time, with the goal of creating a uniform deeply rooted in the culture and landmarks of the city.

Most significantly, the uniform honors the legacy of women's professional basketball in Dallas. The script lettering across the jersey draws inspiration from the logo of the historic Dallas Diamonds teams that competed in the late 1970s and 1980s in the WBL and WABA. Additional nods to the Dallas Diamonds appear throughout the uniform, including a diamond detail featured within the "Wings" wordmark on the shorts.

The jersey prominently features "Dallas" across the chest as a reflection of the team's connection to the city and its future downtown presence. The royal blue colorway also serves as a nod to the franchise's early years in North Texas, reviving a fan-favorite color that had not been worn on court since 2017.

Additionally, several design details pay tribute to iconic elements of the Dallas skyline. The shorts feature patterns inspired by the city's signature cable and arch bridges, including the famous Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The jersey piping incorporates a crisscross pattern modeled after the illuminated aluminum framework of Dallas's Reunion Tower.

The new Rebel Edition will join the Heroine (white) and Explorer (navy blue) Editions as Dallas's three uniforms for the 2026 season. The Wings will debut the Rebel Edition on the road in the season opener at the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9.

The team will also wear the uniform at the home opener on May 12, hosting the Atlanta Dream at the College Park Center at 7 p.m. CT. Fans in attendance can explore a Rebel uniform showcase exhibit on the concourse, featuring an up-close look at the team's newest designs and style details.

The new Rebel edition jersey and other Rebel themed merchandise are available for purchase online at https://www.shopdallaswings.com/ and will be sold in the team's merchandise store on game-days.







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