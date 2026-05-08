Washington Mystics Unveil 2026 Rebel Edition Uniform

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics, in collaboration with Nike and the WNBA, have unveiled their new

WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform. The uniform pays tribute to Washington D.C.'s U Street and its Black Broadway era (1920s-1950s), as well as the women entrepreneurs and entertainers who sustained the corridor through times of adversity.

From the 1920-1950s, U Street was one of America's most vibrant cultural and economic hubs for Black Americans and became an important symbol during the Civil Rights Movement. Known as Black Broadway, the neighborhood was lined with jazz clubs, theaters, civil organizations, and restaurants. Following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination in 1968, the area faced significant hardships as businesses closed and residents left, but many women remained, forging their own form of resilience and rebellion.

Trailblazing women, including Virginia Ali, Shirley Horn, Winnifred Lee, Patricia Mitchell, helped uplift U Street by building business and entertainment careers during times of both success and hardship. The new Rebel design, which will be worn during the 2026 and 2027 seasons, draws inspiration from their perseverance and honors U Street's legacy as an electric, sophisticated, and vibrant cultural hub that continues to thrive today.

"We are thrilled to work with Nike and the WNBA to bring this culturally relevant Nike Rebel Edition uniform for the 2026 season," said Dana Campbell, Mystics Vice President of Marketing. "We are excited to debut a new design that continues our Rebel Edition tradition of storytelling around Washington, D.C., history, culture, and community."

The 2026 Mystics Nike Rebel Edition uniform incorporates signature elements inspired by iconic U Street businesses. The wordmark and player numbers emulate the distinctive style of Ben's Chili Bowl, while the numbers reflect its recognizable aesthetic. The arched side seams pay homage to the historic architecture and landmarks of U Street. The color gradient transitions from the Mystics' signature navy into Laser Fuchsia, the signature color of Ben's Chili Bowl matriarch Virginia Ali, symbolizing both the energy of a city in constant motion and the evolution of the Washington Mystics and their players.

During the 2026 season, the uniform will also feature the WNBA 30th Season logo, encased in an orange and white basketball, commemorating three decades of impact and spotlighting the league's accelerating momentum.

On Friday, May 8, the Washington Mystics will host a launch event for the District of Change Rebel jersey at Ben's Chili Bowl on U Street. A temporary mural featuring elements of the uniform will be unveiled and fans will be able to buy the Rebel Edition on site. Official purchase of the Rebel Edition uniform will begin on Sunday, May 10, at 10 a.m. on the Mystics Fanatics Online Team Store at washmystics.com/shop. Jerseys will also be available for purchase on the same day at the team's home opener in the Mystics Arena Team Store.







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