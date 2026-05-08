Mystics Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced their opening night roster, with the season beginning Friday, May 8, on the road against the Toronto Tempo.
The team's roster for opening night stands at 14, including two developmental players.
Washington will open its home slate on Sunday, May 10, against the New York Liberty, where the first 1,997 fans in attendance will receive a Mystics Retro Snapback Hat courtesy of Capital One.
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