Mystics Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced their opening night roster, with the season beginning Friday, May 8, on the road against the Toronto Tempo.

The team's roster for opening night stands at 14, including two developmental players.

Washington will open its home slate on Sunday, May 10, against the New York Liberty, where the first 1,997 fans in attendance will receive a Mystics Retro Snapback Hat courtesy of Capital One.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.