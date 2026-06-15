Washington Mystics and MSE Foundation Launch Her Colors Uniform Grant Program

Published on June 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WashingtonMystics and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSEF) have partnered with Good Sports to launch a girls' basketball uniform grant initiative called Her Colors, the team announced today.

The program supports under-resourced girls' basketball teams to provide uniform sets to help players feel more comfortable and confident on the court. Teams can apply to receive uniform sets, basketball jerseys or sweat-absorbing, wicking t-shirts paired with matching shorts, in a variety of colors. Uniforms will include the team's name and colors chosen by the team, giving players a look that truly feels like theirs.

"Every girl deserves to step on the court feeling confident, comfortable, and ready to play. Through Her Colors, we're supporting girls' basketball programs with uniforms designed around what players say they need-more choice, more comfort, and a stronger sense of belonging," said Alycen McAuley, Washington Mystics Chief Business Office. "When girls can focus on competing, growing, and being part of a team instead of worrying about their uniforms, they're more likely to stay in the game. That's why we're proud to invest in this program and the extraordinary athletes of our community. Because girls who play become women who lead."

Grant recipients will also become eligible for up to seven additional sports equipment donations over the next two years. Programs will be able to access even more of the resources they need to help girls continue playing basketball.







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