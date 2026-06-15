Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Juneteenth Celebrations

Published on June 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced a slate of game day programming, community events, and exclusive merchandise drops in honor of Juneteenth weekend, all celebrating the rich Black culture and history of the Bay Area. The activations culminate with the Valkyries hosting the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Juneteenth game are available here. Merchandise will be available in-store this week at the Golden State Shop.

As the cornerstone of the Valkyries' Juneteenth celebrations, the matchup against the Minnesota Lynx will feature a variety of fan activations before and during the game. Fans can look forward to:

Exclusive Giveaway: The first 10,000 fans to enter Ballhalla will receive a tote bag for Juneteenth featuring artwork "Lady Liberty Reimagined" by Zoë Boston.

Game Entertainment: Before tip-off, MeloDious will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and a Marching Band produced by BDEntertainment will take the court at halftime for a special performance.

HBCU Scholarship: During the game, the inaugural Golden State HBCU Scholarship presented by JPMorganChase will be awarded to a Bay Area high school senior attending an HBCU in the fall.

Thrive City Celebration: The first-ever Valkyries Juneteenth Celebration at Thrive City, in collaboration with Black Joy Parade, hosted by Ryan Nicole. The event will feature music by DJ Nina Sol, spades, dominos and uno tables, crown making, live performances, and Black-owned small businesses (including seven from the Violet Book of Business presented by Chase).

Golden State Juneteenth Mixer: Black professionals from across the Bay Area will gather at Splash in Thrive City for community building and networking during the Golden State Juneteenth Mixer presented by JPMorganChase, featuring an expert panel of accomplished sports and entertainment professionals.

The Golden State Valkyries collaborated with Black-owned fashion brand Retired From Society on Juneteenth-inspired apparel that celebrates fashion as a form of freedom and with local San Francisco artist d.Hudson on a limited-edition Juneteenth hat. These collaborations, as well as other Valkyries Juneteenth apparel, will be available this week in-store only at the Golden State Shop. Images of the items can be found here.

Beyond game day, the Valkyries are participating in Juneteenth celebrations across the Bay, including the Hella Juneteenth Festival and OMCA Annual Juneteenth Celebration (June 19), the Fourth Annual SF Juneteenth Parade down Market Street (June 20), where Golden State will have a custom float presented by JPMorganChase featuring a unified Bay Bridge design, and the SF Bayview Juneteenth and Father's Day Festival (June 21). The team also supported the African American Community Service Agency's 45th Annual Juneteenth in the Streets Festival in San Jose and the SF Juneteenth Freedom Celebration in the Fillmore earlier this month (b-roll available here).

This month's Juneteenth celebrations also serve as the backdrop for the 2026 season debut of the Valkyries' signature R.I.S.E. (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, Empowerment) programming. With community activations on June 10th and June 29th, the Valkyries are empowering vulnerable youth by fostering leadership skills, deepening their understanding of legal, social, and human rights, and cultivating the necessary emotional and community support to overcome societal challenges and promote belonging.

Last week, Valkyries guard Veronica Burton and assistant coach Sugar Rodgers visited the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center for one of the Valkyries' year-round R.I.S.E. touchpoints, where they connected with justice-involved youth to share stories of resilience, spotlight pathways to healing, and encourage channeling hardship through sport by leading basketball drills in the center's gym.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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