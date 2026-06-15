Fever Host Tempo on Tuesday

Published on June 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday with a three-game winning streak in tow as they host the expansion Toronto Tempo in their penultimate Commissioner's Cup contest. Indiana was eliminated from Commissioner's Cup Championship contention with the New York Liberty's win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday, but all Commissioner's Cup contests still count toward a team's regular season win-loss record.

Indiana's latest victory came in its final visit to Mohegan Sun Arena. The Fever downed the Connecticut Sun, 85-75, behind a 25-point game from Caitlin Clark. Clark shot 58 percent from the field (10-for-17), including 50 percent from deep (5-for-10) as she and Kelsey Mitchell (19 points) powered the Fever to their third straight win.

Toronto's last outing was a 102-77 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Dream. Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey have been a powerful offensive punch for the Tempo - Sykes averages over 20 points per game and Mabrey follows with nearly 18 points nightly - but Toronto couldn't overcome the Dream's high-octane backcourt pairing of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

The Tempo continue to navigate the absence of rookie guard Kiki Rice (12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists) following her significant ankle sprain on June 3. Rice has been sidelined for nearly two weeks as she rehabs the injury, and her status for Tuesday's matchup with the Fever is in question.

The Fever host the Tempo in the first game of a two-game homestand this week as they close out Commissioner's Cup play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After challenging the Tempo on Tuesday, June 16, Indiana will host a rematch with the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, June 18.

Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo (Commissioner's Cup) Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: USA Network/WALV/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (8-5)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Toronto Tempo (7-7)

Guard - Brittney Sykes Guard - Julie Allemand Forward - Marina Mabrey Forward - Laura Juskaite Center - Isabelle Harrison







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.