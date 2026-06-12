Indiana Fever Defeat Chicago Sky in Overtime Thriller

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (7-5) took down the Chicago Sky in a 114-106 overtime win to earn their fourth victory of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, moving to 3-1 (W-L) in the in-season tournament.

Indiana took the early lead after outscoring Chicago 27-14 in the first quarter, with Caitlin Clark contributing to 21 of the Fever's first quarter points, including 10 of her own along with Aliyah Boston putting up eight. The Fever maintained a six-point advantage going into the second half thanks to six points from Kelsey Mitchell and another five from Lexie Hull.

Despite Boston contributing nine points, the Sky outscored the Fever 39-27 and claimed the lead in the third quarter, finishing at 79-73. Indiana was able to come back in the fourth quarter, led by Boston and Clark who scored nine and eight points, respectively, to tie the score at 98-98 and forcing overtime.

During overtime the Fever outscored the Sky 16-8 with Boston eight points and six rebounds helping secure the victory for Indiana.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark became the first pair of WNBA teammates to record 30-point double-doubles in the same game.

The team set a new franchise record for the most points scored in a single game with 114 scored, surpassing the previous high of 110 points scored against Dallas on September 15, 2024.

Boston set a new career high with 34 points scored, surpassing her previous career high of 31 points set on June 24, 2025, against the Seattle Storm.

Boston earned her 44th career double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds. The game marked Boston's second 30+ point and 10+ rebound game of her career, her first occurring on September 8, 2024, against Atlanta.

Clark earned her 22nd career double-double with 32 points and 10 assists. The game marked Clark's third 30+ point and 10+ assist game, extending her lead for the most in WNBA history.

Boston recorded her 106th double-digit scoring game, surpassing Tiffany Mitchell (105) for the fourth most in Indiana Fever history, only Tamika Catchings (394), Kelsey Mitchell (243) and Katie Douglas (135) have recorded more.

With six rebounds in overtime, Boston set a new franchise record for most rebounds during an overtime period, surpassing Erlana Larkins who recorded five May 25, 2014.

Finishing at +25, Myisha Hines-Allen recorded her highest plus-minus total since July 30, 2020.

Going 15-of-15 from the free-throw line, Clark became the fourth player in WNBA history (fifth all-time) to shoot 100 percent from the line with at least 15 free throw attempts. Clark joins Elena Delle Donne (twice), Brittney Sykes and Angel McCoughtry.

Makayla Timpson matched a career high with six rebounds, matching her previous high set on May 30, 2026 against the Portland Fire.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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