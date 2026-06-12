Fever Travel to Connecticut for Saturday Showdown

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Riding high after two straight wins, the Fever will travel to Connecticut on Saturday for their first meeting of the season against the Sun. Indiana and Connecticut are scheduled to meet three times in the regular season, with two games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse set for later this summer.

Indiana improved to 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play after wins over Washington and Chicago earlier this week. The Fever are in second place in the Commissioner's Cup standings behind 4-0 New York, but because the Liberty beat the Fever head-to-head, Indiana can only advance to the Commissioner's Cup championship if it wins its remaining two Commissioner's Cup games and New York loses both of its remaining contests.

The Fever are coming off a 114-106 overtime win over Chicago on Thursday night. It shouldn't have gone to the extra session, as Indiana squandered a 19-point lead and then stumbled in the final minute of regulation to open the door for the Sky to force overtime. But the Fever showed resilience by dominating the extra session and finishing off a record-setting performance.

Stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark became the first pair of teammates to each record a 30-point double-double in the same game. Boston matched her career high with 34 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Clark added 32 points and dished out 10 assists while going a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line. Clark now has three 30-point/10-assist games already in her career, while all other players in WNBA history have reached that mark a combined four times.

The Sun are also coming off an overtime contest, a 106-102 loss on Wednesday night in Toronto. Connecticut has dropped four straight and seven of its last eight contests.

Connecticut has been without its two leading scorers, Brittney Griner (12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks per game) and Aneesah Morrow (12.5 points, 10.9 rebounds) over the past week due to injury.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (Commissioner's Cup) Saturday, June 13, 2026 Mohegan Sun Arena | 6:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Peacock/NBC Sports Network/WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (7-5)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Connecticut Sun (2-12)

Guard - Leila Lacan Guard - Saniya Rivers Forward - Diamond Miller Forward - Aaliyah Edwards Center - Olivia Nelson-Ododa







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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