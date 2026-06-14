Indiana Fever Claim Victory in Final Visit to Mohegan Sun Arena

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Indiana Fever (8-5) claimed their third-consecutive victory, taking down the Connecticut Sun, 85-75, in the team's last-ever visit to Mohegan Sun Arena. The Fever were paced by 25 points from Caitlin Clark, while three other starters also scored in double-digits including 19 from Kelsey Mitchell, 13 from Aliyah Boston and 10 from Monique Billings.

After Connecticut jumped out to an early lead, the Fever used an 8-0 scoring run over a 1:27 span to claim a 16-13 lead midway through the first quarter. Behind eight points from Caitlin Clark, and the team starting the game going 4-of-4 from behind the arc and held a 30-29 advantage at the end of the first.

The start of the second quarter remained back-and-forth until the Fever went on another run, this time outscoring the hosts 13-0 to help hold a 47-38 lead at the halftime break. Mitchell led Indiana in the period, scoring nine points.

The second half featured much of the same, with the two sides remaining close, however Indiana was able to pull away in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The final quarter was highlighted by Sophie Cunningham, who scored each of her 11 points over the final 2:06, single-handedly outscoring the Sun 11-3 over the stretch and helping to secure the 10-point victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

With her offensive rebound with 8:03 remaining in the second quarter, Makayla Timpson recorded her 100th career rebound. Timpson finished the night with five total rebounds.

Aliyah Boston scored her 1,997th point as a member of the Fever with 1:24 to play in the third quarter, passing Tiffany Mitchell to now sit at No. 5 in Fever all-time scoring.

Boston also scored her 2000th career point, a free throw with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to hit the mark. Boston finished the night with 13 points and 11 rebounds, good for the 45th double-double of her career.

With a made three-pointer at the 8:06 mark of the fourth quarter, her fourth of the night and the 182nd of her career, Caitlin Clark moved into No. 6 all-time in Fever history in the category, passing Erica Wheeler.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.