ESPN Greenlights New ESPN Original Series Setting the Tempo

Published on June 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







ESPN today announced it has greenlit the production of Setting the Tempo - an upcoming ESPN Original Series on the Toronto Tempo.

Directed by Kathleen Jayme and produced by Rock'n Robin Productions in association with Maximum Effort, Ujiri Productions and Nine Two Six Productions, the four-episode series takes audiences inside the exhilarating, high-stakes process of building a WNBA franchise from the ground up. Led by an all-women leadership team featuring head coach Sandy Brondello, a two-time WNBA champion and the 2014 WNBA Coach of the Year, and general manager Monica Wright Rogers, a two-time WNBA champion, the series captures the relentless race against the clock as they evaluate talent, establish a culture, and lay the foundation for sustained success.

"With the incredible growth of the WNBA and women's basketball, this is the perfect time to showcase the launch of Canada's first WNBA franchise," said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals. "Setting the Tempo presents a rare opportunity for fans to see what it truly takes to build a successful organization, shining a spotlight on the female executives whose decisions and vision are laying the foundation for the future."

"As someone who has loved women's basketball and had the privilege of being part of the WNBA's story since the very beginning, this project feels incredibly special," said Robin Roberts. "The launch of the Toronto Tempo represents a defining moment for the league and for women's sports in Canada. This series captures the passion, pressure and purpose behind building a franchise from the ground up, while shining a light on the women leading the way and shaping the future of the game."

"Bringing a WNBA team to life has been an unforgettable journey," said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo. "Thanks to the incredibly talented storytellers at Rock'n Robin Productions, Ujiri Productions, Maximum Effort, and Nine Two Six Productions, fans will get an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into building this team, and the moments that led to our first tip-off."

As Canada's first-ever WNBA team prepares for its inaugural season, the Tempo are not simply assembling a roster - they are shaping a legacy in real time. From front office strategy sessions to defining personnel decisions, every move carries historic weight. With expectations soaring, national pride on the line, and the countdown to tip-off accelerating, Setting the Tempo chronicles the ambition, pressure, and purpose behind launching a franchise determined to make an immediate impact.

Serena Williams and Masai Ujiri are principal owners of the Tempo along with Lilly Singh, who is also the team's Chief Hype Officer. Williams and Caroline Currier of Nine Two Six Productions serve as executive producers of the series alongside Singh, Robin Roberts and Reni Calister of Rock'n Robin Productions, Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hill of Maximum Effort, and Masai Ujiri and Josiah Rothenberg of Ujiri Productions.

Further details will be announced at a later date.







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ESPN Greenlights New ESPN Original Series Setting the Tempo - Toronto Tempo

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