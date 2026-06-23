Tempo Poised to Make Women's Basketball History in Montreal

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - In less than one month, Montreal has the opportunity to make WNBA history.

When the Toronto Tempo take the court at the Bell Centre on July 10 as part of the Tempo Cross-Canada Series presented by CIBC and Sephora, a sold-out crowd would set a new record for attendance at a WNBA game.

With a capacity of more than 22,000 fans, the Bell Centre could surpass the current WNBA regular-season attendance record of 20,711 set by the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in 2024. It could also surpass the current WNBA Playoff attendance record of 22,076 fans set twice, first in Game 3 of the 2003 WNBA Finals between the Detroit Shock and Los Angeles Sparks and later tied during Game 5 of the 2007 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and Detroit Shock, both played at the Palace of Auburn Hills. It would also break the all-time attendance record for a professional women's basketball regular-season game, which was set on January 30, 2026, at an Unrivaled game at the Xfinity Mobile arena in Philadelphia, which drew 21,490 fans. The milestone would mark another significant moment for women's basketball in Canada as the Tempo continue their inaugural WNBA season.

"Playing two games in Montreal this summer is a huge moment for the Tempo and for basketball in Canada," said Tempo President Teresa Resch. "From the beginning, we've said we want to be Canada's team, and bringing the WNBA to Montreal is an important part of that vision. There is such a strong and passionate basketball community in Quebec, and we're excited to connect with fans there in a meaningful way. We can't wait to experience the energy inside the Bell Centre and continue growing the game across the country together."

Beyond the action on the court, the weekend will feature a series of community programs, youth basketball initiatives and fan experiences designed to celebrate and grow the game throughout Quebec.

As part of the festivities, the Tempo will partner with local organizations including Ball Her Way and the Mathurin Family Foundation to expand access to basketball for young athletes across Quebec. Highlights include a girls' 3-on-3 tournament presented by Canadian Tire featuring teams from Montreal and Quebec City.

The initiatives reflect Tempo's long-term commitment to growing girls' basketball in Quebec, with additional community investments and programming in the Montreal area to be announced in the coming months.

Fans can also take part in Tempo Live, the team's signature community celebration, at the Bell Centre on Saturday, July 11. The free event will feature interactive basketball activities, community clinics, exclusive merchandise and family-friendly programming for fans of all ages. The Tempo will also play a game versus the New York Liberty at the Bell Centre on July 12th at 3pm ET as part of the Cross-Canada Series.

Tickets for both games are available now through Ticketmaster.







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