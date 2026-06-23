Game Preview: Fever, Mercury Meet Again on Wednesday

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever prepare to host the Mercury again on Wednesday as the teams complete a pair of contests in Indianapolis. After a win on Monday, Indiana looks ahead as the Fever seek a two-game winning streak during the homestand.

Kahleah Copper remains a top-10 scorer in the WNBA with 19.2 points per game, and led the Mercury with 20 points against the Fever in Monday's matchup. Outside of Copper, Alyssa Thomas serves as Phoenix's offensive hub. Thomas just edges out Caitlin Clark (8.2) to lead the league in assists per game (8.4), and dished out nine on Monday.

Indiana will look to avoid a slow start on Wednesday after scoring just six points in Monday's first quarter. The Fever followed that start with back-to-back 30-point quarters in the second and third periods, but will look to come out with better momentum in the upcoming matchup.

Kelsey Mitchell and Clark led the Fever in scoring on Monday as they combined to score 46 points in Indiana's 86-77 victory over the Mercury. Monique Billings played a key role in Indiana's offense as well - she notched her 18th career double-double in the contest as she recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds. It marked her first double-double in a Fever uniform.

After the rematch with the Phoenix Mercury, the Fever will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday as they complete their three-game homestand. A four-game West Coast road trip is next up on Indiana's schedule, and begins on Sunday, July 5, in Las Vegas.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:30 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: USA - Meghan McPeak (play-by-play), Amy Audibert (analyst), Paris Lawson (sideline reporter) WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (10-7)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Phoenix Mercury (5-13)

Guard - Lexi Held Guard - Kahleah Copper Forward - Noemie Brochant Forward - Alyssa Thomas Center - Natasha Mack







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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