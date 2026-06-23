Wings Outlast Seattle in Overtime

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Seattle, WA - The Dallas Wings outlasted the Seattle Storm 112-110 in overtime on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Paige Bueckers tallied 27 points, including 17 between the fourth quarter and overtime, to reach 1,000 for her career, while Azzi Fudd had a career-high 26 points, including what proved to be the game-deciding basket with 13.3 seconds left. The Wings, who have won three of their last four, improve to 11-6 on the year while the Storm fall to 3-15.

Eleven of the game's 19 lead changes occurred in the overtime period when neither team led by more than two points. The Wings' 16 overtime points are the most scored in a single overtime period in team history. It was the first overtime game of the year for Dallas and their first overtime win since Aug. 6, 2022. The Wings' 48 made field goals mark a WNBA record, edging out the Phoenix Mercury's standard of 47 set in 2010.

Bueckers reaches 1,000 points the fourth-fastest in WNBA history, doing so in 52 career games to tie Elena Delle Donne and place one game behind teammate Arike Ogunbowale, who achieved the feat in 51 games. Bueckers becomes the fastest player in league history to reach 1,000 points and 250 assists.

Fudd shot 11-17 from the field and added three rebounds, two assists and four steals, while Bueckers added five rebounds and five assists. Aziaha James tallied 18 points, six rebounds and tied her career high with six assists, while Jessica Shepard flirted with a triple-double yet again with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Li Yueru had a season-high 10 points.

Dallas shot .539 from the field - shooting 50-percent-or-better for the fifth time this season - and .375 from deep, while making 7-of-9 free-throws - the second-fewest attempts on the year. The Wings notched 30 assists for the fourth time this season - the only team in the WNBA with multiple 30-assist games this year. Seattle shot .506 overall, .448 from three and was 19-21 from the charity stripe. The Wings tallied a season-high 62 points in the paint to Seattle's 44, and Dallas also had the edge in second-chance points (12-10), fast break points (23-9) and bench points (35-20), while rebounds were even at 34 apiece. Dominique Malonga led all scorers with 37 points.

Dallas and Seattle will meet twice more in the regular season - Aug. 23 at College Park Center and the regular-season finale at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 23.

The Wings remain on the road and will visit the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The game will air locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA 29 and nationally on NBA TV. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. CT.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (27) Shepard (9) Shepard (8)

Seattle Malonga (37) Malonga (12) Hiedeman (11)

First Quarter: Dallas 26, Seattle 19

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the fourth straight game. Both teams started off slow with the score tied 6-6 after nearly five minutes of play. Dallas trailed by one, 9-8, with 4:42 left in the quarter before the Wings went on a 9-0 run with Bueckers, Kuier and Azzi all scoring during the stretch to take a 17-9 lead with 3:01 left. Seattle got no closer than four the rest of the frame, with Aziaha James knocking down a three to close the quarter and give the Wings an early 26-19 lead. Bueckers had a game-high eight points after one quarter, while Kuier matched her season high for blocks in a quarter with two.

Second Quarter: Dallas 14, Seattle 23

The Dallas lead grew to 13, 36-23, after an 8-0 run (6:43-4:54) before Seattle recaptured the lead off a 14-0 run (4:38-2:21), 37-36. Ogunbowale and Shepard responded for the Wings to reclaim the lead, 40-37, with 1:29 left in the half, before Seattle scored the final two buckets of the half, including a three for Dominque Malonga in the closing seconds to give the Storm a 42-40 halftime lead. Bueckers was held off the scoreboard in the second quarter, with Shepard scoring a team-best six points to tie Bueckers with eight at the half. Fudd had seven points at the break, making 3-4 attempts from the field. Dallas shot .450 overall but was limited to just 2-10 from three, while Seattle made 6-15 from deep and over 42-percent of their attempts overall.

Third Quarter: Dallas 27, Seattle 24

The Wings and Storm traded baskets the opening moments of the third, with Fudd and Shepard striking for Dallas, before eight-straight Seattle points forced a timeout for the Wings (7:17). The Storm lead grew to nine, 59-50, with 5:07 left, before Dallas countered with a 9-0 spurt, including five points from Li Yueru. The next run belonged to Seattle, 7-0 between 3:18 and 1:36 to make it a 66-59 lead for the Storm. Once again, Dallas responded with an 8-0 run, capped by Yueru's buzzer-beating three to give the Wings a 67-66 lead after three quarters. Fudd had 11 in the quarter while Yueru added eight.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 29, Seattle 30

With Fudd, Yueru, Sug Sutton, Aziaha James and Maddy Siegrist on the floor the Wings opened the fourth on a 9-2 run, including five points for Siegrist during the stretch. Dallas led by seven, 78-71, with 7:49 left in the fourth before a Seattle run tied the game with 5:15 remaining in regulation. Bueckers scored the Wings' final eight points of the period, punctuated by the game-tying bucket with 5.6 seconds left. Seattle had a chance to win it with a Malonga seven-footer, but the shot was contested by Kuier and fell short, sending the Wings to their first overtime game of the year.

Overtime: Dallas 16, Seattle 14

James laid it in to get the Wings on the board first in OT, with Malonga and Seattle answering on the next possession to tie the game for the 12th time. A pair of free-throws for Flau'jae Johnson gave the Storm the lead once again before James answered to make it 100 apiece with 3:32 left. The teams continued to trade baskets to the tune of 11 lead changes over the five-minute period, with neither team leading by more than two. Seattle would take their final lead of the game, 110-109, with 25.5 seconds remaining before Fudd gave the lead back to Dallas with 13.2 seconds left. Shepard forced the Malonga turnover the ensuing possession as the Storm fouled James, who made 1-of-2 free-throws to give Seattle the ball back, down two with 1.6 seconds left. Hiedeman's heave as time expired was off the mark as the Wings survived in overtime, 112-110.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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