Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.22.26

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







Seattle opened the matchup shooting 100% (6-for-6) from the free throw line and assisted on five of its six made baskets. The Storm used a 19-4 run in the second quarter to erase a 13-point deficit, shooting 71.4% (5-for-7) in the final four minutes of the half. Seattle finished the second quarter with 53.3% (8-for-15) shooting from the field including 62.5% (5-for-8) shooting from beyond the arc. The Storm scored 54 points in the second half, its highest-scoring half of the season. In the fourth quarter, Seattle went on a 14-6 run to tie the game with five minutes left to play. The two teams went basket for basket for the final five minutes of regulation and went into overtime tied at 96. In the team's first overtime game this season, the five-minute extra period featured 11 lead changes, with the Storm shooting 62.5% (5-for-8). Dallas came up with the final basket, taking the 112-110 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle notched season highs in assists (29), field goal percentage (50.6%), field goal makes (39), field goal attempts (77) and points (110), eclipsing 100 points for the first time this season.

The Storm's first overtime game of the season was played before a sellout crowd of 14,200 fans and featured 19 lead changes and 13 ties.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

With a career-high 37 points, Dominique Malonga became the youngest 30-point scorer in WNBA history (regular season or playoffs) and the first to do so under the age of 21. She also tallied her sixth career double-double, tying her career-best 12 rebounds. She made a career-high 14 made field goals while shooting 58.3% and became the youngest player in league history to reach 200 career field goals made.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 21 points on a career-best nine made field goals and now has five 20+ point games in a single season for the first time in her career. Her 11 assists is a career high as she became the first player in Storm history to record 16+ points and 4+ assists in six straight games.

Zia Cooke added 18 points off the bench, including 12 in the first half. She shot 50% from the field and was 100% from the free-throw line.

Awa Fam tied her career high with 18 points, shooting 6-for-8 (75.0%) from the field and 4-for-5 (80.0%) from beyond the arc. Her four made threes is a career high. Fam also added six rebounds, four assists and a career-high three blocks.

Flau'jae Johnson finished with 11 points, five rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

WINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Paige Bueckers tallied 27 points and Azzi Fudd added 26.

UP NEXT: The Storm takes on the New York Liberty on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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