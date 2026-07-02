PEMcO and Seattle Storm Launch Power Forward Readers to Expand Youth Literacy Across the Northwest

Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students across the Northwest begin summer break, PEMCO Mutual Insurance and the Seattle Storm are expanding their commitment to youth literacy with the launch of Power Forward Readers, a year-round initiative designed to keep kids engaged with reading through community partnerships, events and increased access to books.

The partnership builds on a shared commitment to youth literacy and expands efforts beyond the summer months through collaborations with local libraries, schools and community organizations. Together, PEMCO and the Storm aim to make reading more accessible and engaging for students across King County.

"Summer should be a season of exploration and making memories, and books can be a big part of that," said Allison Leep, Head of Social Impact at PEMCO. "At the same time, we know many students can lose reading momentum when school is out. Power Forward Readers helps families keep that momentum going by connecting kids with books, literacy experiences and a community that celebrates reading throughout the summer and into the school year. When young people see athletes they admire championing learning, it sends a powerful message that reading is an important part of reaching your goals."

Power Forward Readers officially launches this summer through partnerships with local library systems and community organizations, aiming to reach 8,000+ students in the summer alone, with additional programming planned throughout the school year. The initiative comes at a critical time, as children from low-income households lose an average of 1.3 months of reading skills each summer, while their higher-income peers typically maintain or slightly improve.

Additional events and partnerships will be announced as the program expands.

"At the Seattle Storm, we believe every child deserves access to the tools and experiences that help them thrive. Power Forward Readers is about more than books, it's about inspiring curiosity, building confidence and creating memorable moments for families," said Nate Silverman, Chief Commercial Officer at the Seattle Storm. "We're proud to partner with PEMCO to expand access to literacy resources while welcoming young readers and their families to experience the excitement of Storm basketball together."

For more information about Power Forward Readers and upcoming community events, visit https://storm.wnba.com/pemco.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.