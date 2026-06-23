Golden State Valkyries to Host "Slam Night" on June 24

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries will host "SLAM Night" in collaboration with the celebrated basketball brand when they play Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Chase Center.

Tickets for the Valkyries' SLAM Night are available here.

The first 10,000 fans to enter Ballhalla will receive WSLAM's sold out 262 issue, featuring Valkyries forward Gabby Williams and guard Veronica Burton's iconic 2026 cover. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, fans can purchase additional merchandise from the Valkyries' 2026 SLAM collection-featuring custom SLAM 262 designs of Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton's single covers, as well as the duo version-in-store at the Golden State Team Shop and online at the Valkyries Shop.

Fans who spend $100 in-store at the Golden State Shop on June 24 will receive a free Valkyries full-team SLAM shirt, while supplies last (valid Wednesday only). A full-team SLAM shirt will also be available for purchase starting June 25.

Additionally, fans visiting the west concourse will enjoy three exclusive photo opportunities, including two giant versions of the solo slam covers of Burton and Williams and an interactive installation where they can step directly into the frame to pose for their own cover.

For more information on the Valkyries, including information on ticketing, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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