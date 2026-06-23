Connecticut Sun Honor Curt Miller as Sun Legend

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Former Connecticut Sun Head Coach and General Manager, Curt Miller will be honored as a Sun Legend on Thursday, July 2 when the Sun face the Dallas Wings inside PeoplesBank Arena. Miller will be honored during halftime, alongside Jasmine Thomas in a special presentation.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to lead the Connecticut Sun during our seven seasons," Miller reflected. "It was a special time in my career, and I fondly reflect on all our sustained success over the years. The ownership, leadership, and fan base were incredibly supportive of our players and staff. We created a winning culture which ultimately led to a family-like feeling throughout the organization. I want to give special recognition to our fantastic players and outstanding coaching staff that helped create unprecedented success for the organization. The Connecticut Sun will always hold a special place in my heart."

A Girard, Pennsylvania native, Miller was immersed in the game of basketball from a young age and went on to build one of the most successful eras in Connecticut Sun history. Serving as Head Coach and General Manager from 2016 through 2022, Miller compiled a 140-86 overall record across 226 games, finishing his tenure with a 61.95 winning percentage. Under his leadership, Connecticut became a championship contender, defined by its disciplined style of play and defensive identity.

Miller earned WNBA Coach of the Month honors three times (July 2017, August 2021, and September 2021) and was named both WNBA and Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2021, solidifying his place as one of the most accomplished coaches in franchise history. Miller also made history as the first person to win the WNBA's Basketball Executive of the Year award in 2017 for his work as the Sun's General Manager-a position he held in his final six seasons in Connecticut. Notably, during his time as GM, the Sun totaled a 126-66 record-the best mark held among all WNBA teams between 2017-2022.

Following his time in Connecticut, Miller became Head Coach of the Los Angeles Sparks before transitioning to the Dallas Wings, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Miller will join an elite group of Sun Legends, including Jonquel Jones (35), Taj McWilliams-Franklin (11), Margo Dydek (12), Nykesha Sales (42), Katie Douglas (23), Lindsay Whalen (13), and Asjha Jones (15), all of whom have left a lasting mark on the franchise.







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