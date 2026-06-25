Connecticut Sun Release First Edition of 'Behind the Glow' Series

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Ask anyone to describe Aneesah Morrow and the answers come quickly.

Relentless. Competitive. Physical. Tough.

It's a reputation she has earned through years of outworking opponents, battling for rebounds, and playing with an intensity that rarely wavers. But when asked to describe herself, Morrow didn't reach for any of those words. Instead, she paused and offered one that might surprise people.

"Soft."

The response felt almost contradictory until she began to explain it. Because while Morrow's game is built on toughness, the person behind it is rooted in something different: compassion, loyalty, and a deep connection to the people she loves. In fact, the contrast isn't a contradiction at all. It's what makes "Nees the Beast", Aneesah Morrow.

For Morrow, softness isn't weakness. It's the ability to care deeply. It's a side of herself that isn't always visible during games, but those closest to her know the version of Aneesah that exists away from the court. The one who values relationships, cherishes family, and finds joy in the moments that have nothing to do with basketball. And while the world has come to know her as one of the league's toughest young players, Morrow doesn't see those two identities as separate.

They're one and the same.

The softness she spoke of is what fuels the toughness people admire. It's why she plays so hard for the people she loves. To understand Aneesah Morrow the basketball player, you first have to understand Aneesah Morrow the person.

In a world that often rewards athletes for appearing invincible, Morrow embraces the parts of herself that have nothing to do with basketball. She spoke openly about kindness, authenticity, and protecting her heart in a world that can often harden women. As her career has grown, so has the spotlight. Expectations have followed. So have opinions. Yet when Aneesah reflected on what her younger self would be proud of, she didn't mention awards, records or milestones.

She talked about remaining herself.

"A lot of people don't know me outside of basketball," Morrow said. "I've been able to get through a lot of things in my life, while also being a great person, keeping a kind heart, and just staying true to myself. Not letting this world change me to be anyone outside of the person that I want to be."

That answer says more about Morrow than a stat sheet ever could. as Morrow named it. It's not every day you come across a young star that understands that accomplishments mean very little if it comes at the expense of becoming someone you no longer recognize.

Growing up in Chicago, excellence wasn't just encouraged, it was expected, and excuses were never part of the equation. Her family challenged her to dream beyond what felt possible and to trust that hard work could create opportunities where none appeared to exist.

"They wanted to see us do better than they had done," Morrow said. Their belief became the foundation she would carry throughout her life. However, belief alone doesn't guarantee success.

There were moments when things became difficult, and she even questioned whether she wanted to continue. She detailed her freshman year at DePaul as one of the toughest moments in her career.

"I remember calling my mother and saying, 'I don't know if I want to play this sport anymore," Morrow recalled.

The honesty in that admission is what makes it powerful. By the time many of us had been introduced to Morrow, we knew her story from the other side of the hard times. Looking back, Aneesah didn't remember those moments as signs of weakness. She saw them as proof of her strength. It was never about doubting herself; it was what she did after the doubt arrived.

"What did I do? Morrow said. I rolled up my sleeves, I kept that chip on my shoulder, and I continued to work toward the goals that I had set."

The result? A freshman season that ended with national recognition and a career defined by perseverance. Today, that same mentality shows up every time she steps on the floor. That fierce motor we see on gamedays-that's who she is.

"I'm the first in my family to do everything that I'm doing so far," she said. "Just being self-driven is the biggest thing for me."

Last year, Morrow entered the league focused on learning, listening, and absorbing everything around her. Now, she's beginning to find her voice.

"I know how to become an elite basketball player, and I have a lot of knowledge within this game. I have to share that with my teammates," Aneesah stated. As Morrow spoke about leadership, a pattern started to form. Whether she was discussing basketball, family, or personal growth, her answers consistently returned to the same themes: accountability, resilience, and service to others. These lessons didn't suddenly appear when she reached the WNBA. They were developed in Chicago.

"When I go back home, for me, it's very peaceful." she said. Growing up on Chicago's South Side gave her an early understanding of both adversity and opportunity. She acknowledged there were things she witnessed and experienced as a child that she shouldn't have had to. Yet, when she reflected on her upbringing, she didn't dwell on the hardship. She talked about gratitude, specifically gratitude for the people who made sure she never became a product of her circumstances.

"I want to give a big shoutout to my parents. The way they guided us, the way that they protected us, and the way that they kept us around great people and put us in the best position to accomplish our goals." It's clear her success isn't one that she attributes to herself.

So, when asked what she would say if she were writing a letter to her hometown, her response felt less like an answer and more like a thank you note.

"I would just say thank you for all the support, the way that the city shaped me and allowed me to grow as a person, and the opportunities that I received. I am truly blessed to be someone that was born and raised in Chicago."

The gratitude Morrow feels for Chicago doesn't stop with her own journey. If anything, it's become part of her purpose. The city that helped shape her is now the city she hopes to inspire. If anyone knows how important representation is, it's Morrow. She understands what it means for a young girl to see someone who comes from the same neighborhood, walk the same streets, and shares similar dreams of success on the big stage. Growing up she learned quickly that life would not hand her anything and neither would basketball. The lesson became one of the defining principles of her life.

"Chicago people don't receive handouts," said Morrow. "My whole life, I've never received a handout. I've had to work for everything." And that's present in the way that she approaches challenges and the way she continues to chase goals that once seemed impossible. It's also the lesson she hopes young girls in Chicago carry with them after they've watched her play.

"I want to show them that you can accomplish anything. People are going to have their opinions and set their limitations on you, but as long as you believe in yourself, you can accomplish whatever you want to." There is something fitting about that message coming from Morrow. After all, her story has never been about proving people right. It's about proving that possibilities exist-the possibility of staying true to yourself while pursuing greatness and the possibility of becoming the first. Those ideas are woven throughout the fabric of her story, just as they are woven throughout her relationship with her city.

In Connecticut, she found another community willing to embrace her. Despite a season marked by transition and uncertainty, Morrow spoke about the Sun fans with genuine appreciation.

"It's been great," she said. "You get to see the support in the arena every night but also off the floor as well." For a player who values relationships as much as results, those connections matter. Especially during a season in which fans have continued to show up, continued to believe and continued to support.

"Seeing them come in there and support us with their whole heart even though they know that this is the last season shows a lot about the Connecticut community."

There is a certain irony in the way Morrow told her story. For someone who has accomplished so much, she spent very little time talking about herself. Instead, she talked about family, community, and the people who helped carry her to this point. And maybe that's why the chance of being an All-Star in Chicago feels so fitting-because her story has always led back there, to the city that taught her nothing worth having is handed to you and the city that believed in her first.

This summer, those lessons could bring her back home, not as the little girl chasing a dream, but as one of the best players in the world. A full circle moment for a player whose journey began with belief, was sustained by resilience, and continues to be guided by gratitude.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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