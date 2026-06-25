Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 66, Golden State Valkyries 77

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 12-4 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Golden State Valkyries is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road.

The Dream's bench came in late to contribute 22 points helping lead a 26 point fourth quarter.

The Dream recorded 18 fast break points to Golden State's 2.

Madina Okot led the dream in scoring with 16 points her second consecutive double-digit performance

Reese recorded her eleventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Madina Okot: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Rhyne Howard: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Angel Reese: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Jordin Canada: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Allisha Gray: 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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