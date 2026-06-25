Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 66, Golden State Valkyries 77
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
KEY NOTES
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 12-4 record.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Golden State Valkyries is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road.
The Dream's bench came in late to contribute 22 points helping lead a 26 point fourth quarter.
The Dream recorded 18 fast break points to Golden State's 2.
Madina Okot led the dream in scoring with 16 points her second consecutive double-digit performance
Reese recorded her eleventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Madina Okot: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Rhyne Howard: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Angel Reese: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Jordin Canada: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Allisha Gray: 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
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