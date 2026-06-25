Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream - 6/26/26

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries host the Atlanta Dream for a rematch at Chase Center on Friday. The Valkyries won the first meeting by 11 points, leading by as many as 26 points. Friday night is Pride Night at Chase Center and all fans in attendance will receive a Pride drawstring bag.

Valkyries vs. Dream

Friday, June 26 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

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LAST TIME OUT

Gabby Williams scored a game-high 23 points with five rebounds, five assists and two stocks (one steal, one block) in the Valkyries' 77-66 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Wednesday. Kayla Thornton added 17 points and five 3-pointers and Cecilia Zandalasini chipped in 14 points and four triples. The Valkyries outscored the Dream by 33 points from behind the arc, making 15 3-pointers compared to just four for Atlanta. Golden State led by as many as 26 points, breaking the game open by outscoring the Dream 22-9 in a decisive second quarter surge. » Full Game Recap

WILLIAMS AND BURTON REACH SIX-FIGURE VOTES

Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton both remain in the second returns of the 2026 All-Star fan voting, each eclipsing six figures in votes. Williams has received the eighth-most votes overall (451,450) and ranks sixth among front court players. Burton ranks 33rd in voting (104,385) and 15th among guards. There are four starting spots in the backcourt and six in the front court, regardless of conference. Fans account for 50 percent of the votes, with media and players each accounting for the other 50 percent. Once the starters are finalized, WNBA head coaches will select the 14 reserves. Fans can vote for their favorite Valkyries at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star. All-Star fan voting concludes on June 27 at 8:59 p.m. (PT).

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: The Valkyries entered Wednesday's matchup against the Dream 0.7 points better in defensive rating, ranking third (103.6 DEFRTG). Among Valkyries with double-digit starts, four of them have a higher defensive rating than the team's average, with Kayla Thornton's 99.9 defensive rating being the best mark of the group.

Dream: The Dream are one of two WNBA teams with two 19-plus-point-per-game scorers, with Allisha Gray (19.5 PPG) and Rhyne Howard (19.1 PPG). The other team is the Indiana Fever, with their dynamic backcourt of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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