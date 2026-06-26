Valkyries Fan Guide: July 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







After a packed home slate in June, the Valkyries make just two appearances at Ballhalla in July, hosting the Washington Mystics on July 18 and July 20. Following the second matchup against the Mystics, the Valkyries will enter the All-Star break, with the 2026 WNBA All-Star game on July 25.

ASCENDING TALENTED YOUNG CORE IN WASHINGTON D.C.

The Washington Mystics have accumulated high draft picks over the past couple of seasons and those picks have already materialized substantially. Selected third overall in 2025 Draft, Sonia Citron has built off an All-Rookie Campaign, ranking 13th in the WNBA in scoring and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for June 15-21. Picked one pick later in the same draft, Kiki Iriafen is top-10 in rebounds per game for the second consecutive season and is one of five players this season averaging at least 15 points and eight rebounds, joining A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike. Both Citron and Iriafen were All-Stars as rookies. With the fourth pick in the 2026 Draft, the Mystics added another potential standout to their core, drafting Lauren Betts, fresh off of leading UCLA to a National Championship and being named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. »July 18Tickets »July 20 Tickets

ALL-STAR WEEKEND IN CHICAGO

The Valkyries are hopeful to have All-Star representation for the second consecutive season. Kayla Thornton represented the team as the franchise's first-ever All-Star in Indiana last season and 2025 All-Star Gabby Williams ranked sixth among forwards in the most recent fan voting returns. In addition to the fan voting, players and media members account for the other 50 percent of the votes, and Williams would need to remain in the top six at her position to secure a starting spot. There are also 14 All-Star reserve spots, regardless of conference, so there is an opportunity for her and potentially other Valkyries to be selected. 2026 WNBA All-Star weekend begins on Friday, July 24, with the 3-point contest and skills challenge and concludes with the game on Saturday, July 25.

THEME NIGHT GIVEAWAYS

July 20 vs. Washington Mystics: Celebrate Hello Kitty night at Chase Center as the first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a Hello Kitty Plushie. »Buy Tickets

UPCOMING HOME GAMES TO LOOK FORWARD TO:

The Valkyries host the Toronto Tempo for their first matchups of the season against Canada's new expansion team on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4. The Tempo added two highly impactful veterans via free agency in Britteny Sykes and Marina Mabrey. »Aug 2 Tickets »Aug 4 Tickets

MORE NOTABLES:

The Valkyries begin July with a five-game road trip from July 4-15, beginning with Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream and concluding with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Golden State plays one more road game to close the month against the Phoenix Mercury on July 29.

The Valkyries have four National TV games this month, two on USA Network (July 15 @ Fever, July 29 @ Mercury), one on CBS (July 4 @ Dream) and one on ION (July 10 @ Sun).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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