Sky Secure Dominant Win over Fire at Home, 101-78

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Portland Fire 101-78 in Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, June 24. The Sky are now 5-12 on the season, 2-6 at home and 4-5 against the Western Conference.

The Sky dominated the matchup from nearly start to finish in a total team effort. Seven individual players scored in double figures in the blowout victory. 2026 All-Star hopeful Skylar Diggins led the team in scoring with 15 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Aicha Coulibaly had a career outing, going for a new high of 10 points, three rebounds and three stocks. Jacy Sheldon scored a season-high 14 points to go along with three assists and two blocks. She paired with Coulibaly and Natasha Cloud to help Chicago's bench unit take over the game and outscore Portland's 38-21. Cloud finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Sydney Taylor continued her All-Rookie campaign with 14 points and four assists while shooting 62.5% from the field and 50% from three. Kamilla Cardoso bolstered her case for her All-Star debut, going for 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Forward Azurá Stevens finished with her third double-double of the season. The 2021 WNBA champion finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes, the second most in any game she's played this season. Gabriela Jaquez strengthened her All-Rookie run notching her sixth double-figure scoring game in tonight's matchup, finishing the night with 10 points and five rebounds.

Four members of the Fire finished with at least 10 points in the loss. Veteran center Megan Gustafson spearheaded Portland's scoring effort with 17 points on a 50% clip from the floor, followed by second-year guard Sarah Ashlee Barker's 13 points, five boards and pair of assists in 26 minutes of action. Forward Emily Engstler and guard Carla Leite chipped in with 10 points apiece, with Leite registering a team-best six assists to round out the Fire's box score.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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