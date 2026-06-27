Game Preview: Valkyries vs. New York Liberty, 6/28/26

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries conclude a three-game home stand by hosting the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Sunday. Including Sunday, the Valkyries will have played six of their last seven games at Ballhalla. The Liberty visit the Bay for the only time during the regular season, before facing the Las Vegas Aces in the Commissioner's Cup championship game next Tuesday.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the WNBA, all fans in attendance for Sunday's game will receive a Valkyries sweatband, presented by Ross.

Valkyries vs. Liberty

Sunday, June 28 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Gabby Williams scored 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and didn't miss a shot in the frame, leading the Valkyries to a 78-75 win over the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Friday. Williams went 4-for-4 from the field in the fourth quarter after scoring just three points over the previous three quarters. Kiah Stokes had her best game of the season, scoring a season-high 13 points and recording a season-best seven blocks. The Valkyries earned back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Dream to clinch the season series and are tied for fourth in the WNBA standings with a 12-7 record. » Full Game Recap

Audio postgame recap, courtesy of Valkyries' Post-Up Show streams live on 95.7 The Game and the Audacy App. » Full Episode

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Highlights: Golden State Valkyries 78 - Atlanta Dream 75 | 6/26/26

COMPELLING NOTE:

VALKYRIES: Former Liberty forward and 2024 WNBA champion Kayla Thornton tied a season-high with five made 3-pointers in Wednesday's victory over the Atlanta Dream. Thornton is averaging 8.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds since returning from a Torn ACL that sidelined her for the remainder of the 2025 season after she was selected as the first All-Star in Valkyries' franchise history.

LIBERTY: Breanna Stewart has played and started in every game for the Liberty this season, averaging a team-high 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. Stewart ranks seventh in the WNBA in scoring and sixth in rebounding. Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu has recently returned to the Liberty's lineup after being hampered by back soreness. She has played in just seven games this season and is averaging just shy of 10 points (9.6 PPG) in 27.9 minutes per game as the four-time All-Star tries to regain her rhythm.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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