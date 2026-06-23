Sonia Citron Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 15-21, 2026. Additionally, Citron was named the Associated Press' WNBA Player of the Week. These are the first weekly award recognitions of Citron's career.

Week Six of Citron's 2026 campaign included performances where she averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals. She led the Mystics to a three-game winning streak as Washington visited the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty, and Minnesota Lynx. This stretch of victories is the longest of the Mystics season.

Citron's accolades this week included:

Matching her all-time best with 11 rebounds on June 17 vs. Connecticut.

Lead/co-leading the June 17 matchup in points (26), rebounds (11), and assists (4), becoming just the third Eastern Conference player to do so this season.

Forcing a career-high five steals against New York on June 19.

Recording 16 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 blocks in the June 19 win over New York. This was WNBA's first 15+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist/5+ steal stat line of the 2026 season.

Scoring 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting in the June 21 victory over Minnesota, marking her conference-best fifth game totaling 20+ points on no more than 15 attempts this year.

This is the 33rd WNBA Player of the Week award win in Mystics history and the first since Shakira Austin's win on June 24, 2025. Citron is the 10th all-time Mystics player to earn this honor.







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