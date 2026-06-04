Washington Mystics Convert Alicia Flórez to Standard Contract
Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today that the team has converted guard Alicia Flórez (ah-leeth-eh uh floh-reth) to a standard contract.
In three games this season, Flórez is averaging 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game. She made her WNBA debut on May 27 at Seattle, notching 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. In her second game on May 29 against the Los Angeles Sparks, she recorded 5 points, 7 assists, and zero turnovers. Washington originally signed Flórez to a developmental contract on May 7.
Prior to joining the Mystics, Flórez played for Ensino Lugo in Spain's Liga Femenina Endesa (LF-Endesa), where she averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 32 games.
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